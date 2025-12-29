Dallas Boat Show: Dallas Winter Boat Show Returns Bigger Than Ever With "Boats, Bowls & Big Waves" Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend

The region's largest indoor boating event makes a splash with hundreds of boats, exclusive pre-season deals, fan-friendly experiences and Boatgating 101 at Dallas Market Hall

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / The Dallas Winter Boat Show is making waves like never before as it returns to Dallas Market Hall for two back-to-back weekends, January 30-February 1 and February 5-8, 2026. Coinciding with the excitement of Super Bowl weekend, this year's theme - "Boats, Bowls & Big Waves" - transforms Market Hall into Dallas' biggest indoor pre-game party on the water, complete with immersive activations, exclusive deals, family fun, and high-energy lake-life inspiration.

Known as "The Super Bowl of Boating," the Dallas Winter Boat Show will feature more than 600 boats from North Texas' top dealers, plus the latest in motors, watersports gear, technology, and accessories. Attendees will experience the region's most comprehensive showcase of lake lifestyle recreation ahead of peak Texas boating season.

As one of the country's most active freshwater recreation regions, North Texas continues to fuel national boating trends:

Texas ranks Top 10 in the U.S. for boat registrations, with more than 625,000 registered boats statewide.

The Dallas-Fort Worth region is home to over a dozen major lakes within 90 minutes, driving consistent year-round boat demand.

According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), 68% of all boat owners are middle-income households, reflecting the Dallas show's strong family audience.

Recreational boating participation nationwide has reached 100 million Americans annually, with Texas among the fastest-growing markets.

With booming population growth, rising disposable income, and early-year pre-season buying patterns, Dallas has become a national proving ground for new models, lake trends, and emerging boat categories.

"North Texas is one of the fastest-growing boating regions in the country, and this year's show brings all the energy of Super Bowl weekend into one massive immersive event," said Bron Beal, Executive Director of the Dallas Winter Boat Show. "Whether you're a first-time boat buyer or a lifelong lake lover, there's no better place to get inspired, learn, and score the best deals of the season."

Attendees can explore:

Pontoon boats

Wake surf and ski boats

Center consoles

Jet boats & PWCs

Electric innovations

Fishing vessels

Luxury cruisers

Outdoor accessories, docks, gear & more

The show kicks off Opening Night with an exclusive "Boats, Beats & Eats" Media & Influencer Preview Party, featuring DJ entertainment, tailgate-inspired bites, signature beverages, and first access to the boats before the crowds.

ABOUT THE DALLAS WINTER BOAT SHOW

For more than 40 years, the Dallas Winter Boat Show has been the region's largest celebration of boating and the Texas lake lifestyle. Bringing together top dealers, manufacturers, and industry experts, the show offers families and enthusiasts a one-stop experience to shop, learn, and get inspired for the boating season ahead.

DALLAS BOAT SHOW DETAILS:

When: January 30-February 1 and February 5-8, 2026

Where: Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75207

Show Schedule:

Friday, January 30, 2026 from 12-8pm

Saturday, January 31, 2026 from 10am-8pm

Sunday, February 1, 2026 from 10am-5pm

Thursday, February 5, 2026 from 3-8pm

Friday, February 6, 2026 from 12-8pm

Saturday, February 7,2026 from 10am-8pm

Sunday, February 8, 2026 from 10am-4pm

Cost & Ticket Information:

Adults: $15

Children (ages 5-13): $8

Children under 5: Free

Parking is free of charge

Boating Dealers include:

Action Watersports, Big Water Marine, Boaters World Marine Center, Buxton Marine, Carey & Sons Marine, Eisenhower Yacht Club, Fun N Sun Sports Center, Boardco Boats, Marine Max Dallas, Lakeview Boating Center, NXTLVL Marine, Phil Dill Boats, Lake Kings Boats, H2GO Paddle Co, Ridenow Powersports, Slalom Shop, Texas Malibu, Texoma Boathouse, Nichols Marine

