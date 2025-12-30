Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - CBM International Holdings Inc. (the "Company"), a capital pool company ("CPC") as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that, on December 24, 2025, it obtained a receipt for its final prospectus dated December 23, 2025 (the "Prospectus") from the securities regulatory authorities in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta in connection with its initial public offering (the "IPO").

Under the IPO, the Company intends to raise $200,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share (the "Offering Price").

The IPO is being led by Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent") on a commercially reasonable efforts basis pursuant to an agency agreement dated December 23, 2025 (the "Agency Agreement"). In accordance with the terms of the Agency Agreement, the Agent will be paid a cash commission and granted a non-transferable option (the "Agent's Option") to purchase up to 200,000 Common Shares (the "Agent's Shares"), equal to 10% of the Common Shares sold pursuant to the IPO, at a price of $0.10 per Agent's Share, and expiring 60 months from the date the Company's shares are listed on the Exchange.

Access to the Prospectus and any amendment is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment thereto.

The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from the Agent by email at ecm@haywood.com by providing the Agent with an email address or address, as applicable. The Prospectus contains important, detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision.

The Company has applied to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the trading symbol "CBM.P". Listing of the common shares has been conditionally approved by the TSXV subject to fulfilment by the Company of all of the requirements of the TSXV.

About the Company

The Company is a CPC that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the Exchange's CPC Policy, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW. ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (THE "1933 ACT") AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON IN THE ABSENCE OF SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE 1933 ACT.

Completion of the IPO is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the Exchange. There can be no assurance that the IPO will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Prospectus, any information released or received with respect to the IPO may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Investment in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the IPO, the terms and timing on which the IPO is intended to be completed, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and other factors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "estimates" or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including completion of the IPO and obtaining final approval of the Exchange, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including the risk that the Company may not obtain all requisite approvals for the IPO, including the approval of the Exchange, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, economic factors, timing of the IPO, the equity markets generally and risks associated with CPCs. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

