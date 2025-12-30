Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Renowned astrologer Tatiana Borsch has announced the release of "Complete Horoscope 2026: Your Monthly Astrology Guide with Moon Phases and Lunar Days." This publication marks the latest installment in Borsch's long-standing annual book series, continuing a tradition of providing comprehensive astrological guidance that spans over three decades. The guide offers detailed monthly predictions for all twelve zodiac signs and an extensive analysis of global trends for the upcoming year.





About the "Complete Horoscope 2026" Series

The new "Complete Horoscope 2026" book series offers more than just global context. It provides traditional monthly forecasts covering the essential spheres of life: business and career, love and relationships, finances, and health.

The guide also features a comprehensive lunar calendar, including data on lunar days, Moon phases, and "void of course" periods, with descriptions of how these cycles reflect in daily life. Furthermore, the books contain a detailed "Astrological Portrait" of the zodiac signs, exploring their myths, energies, constellation descriptions, love compatibility with other signs, and much more.

"Complete Horoscope 2026" is designed as a practical tool for navigating these macro-level changes, aiming to help readers align their personal lives with these broader cosmic shifts.

About the Author





Tatiana Borsch is an internationally acclaimed astrologer with a career spanning over 30 years. Her expertise in analyzing planetary cycles has allowed her to author more than 40 astrological guides. Her annual horoscope series is widely recognized for applying historical context to modern astrological forecasting. Borsch is also an award-winning documentary producer and the founder of the AstraArt production company.

The book is available now on Amazon and via her official website at https://tatianaborsch.com/books2026.

