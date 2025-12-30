Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of HEXK. Trading for the HEXK/USDT pair will open at 10:00 UTC on December 30, 2025.

HEXK Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/279134_838615881407b8ed_001full.jpg

Users will be able to access the trading pair at https://www.lbank.com/trade/hexk_usdt

About HEX-CHAIN (HEXK)

HEXK is the native utility and governance token of HEX-CHAIN, a distributed computing and key verification network built around large-scale cryptographic computation. The project positions itself at the intersection of high-performance computing, cryptography, and decentralized coordination, aiming to organize idle global compute power into a unified network for blockchain key space analysis.

HEX-CHAIN focuses on computational execution rather than traditional mining. Instead of competing on hash power for block rewards, the network coordinates CPU and GPU resources to perform deterministic key space scanning and verification tasks. This design targets wallet key generation ranges used by major blockchains and compares results against known address datasets to identify wallets with balances, while coordinating work distribution and result validation through a decentralized pool architecture.

At the protocol level, HEX-CHAIN is structured as a multi-layer system separating computation, verification, coordination, and reward settlement. This modular architecture allows the network to scale horizontally across distributed nodes while maintaining low latency synchronization through gRPC and WebSocket communication.

HEXK functions as the economic backbone of the ecosystem. It governs access to the HEXK Pool, validator participation, reward distribution, and on chain governance. With fixed supply and removed administrator privileges, HEXK is designed as a transparent and non-mutable SPL token native to the Solana ecosystem.

Tokenomics

Token Name: HEXK

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 10,000,000 HEXK

Blockchain: Solana

Token Utility

HEXK Pool Access

Users can participate in distributed computation tasks by staking a minimum amount of HEXK, enabling eligibility for scan rewards and discovery incentives.

Computation Rewards

HEXK is distributed to contributors based on verified scan workload and successful discoveries through the HEXK Pool reward mechanism.

Validator Qualification

Holding sufficient HEXK allows participants to register as validators, contributing to scan data verification and network integrity.

Discovery Incentives

Participants may receive proportional rewards tied to verified discoveries based on HEXK holdings and contribution metrics.

Governance Voting

HEXK operates under a one token one vote model, enabling holders to propose and vote on protocol parameters, upgrades, and ecosystem expansion.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage HEXK Pool Reward Deposit 60% Development Team Pre sale 20% Institutional Investors 20%

Roadmap

Phase 1

CPU based computation system completed

Initial HEXK Pool deployment

Core protocol launch

Phase 2

CUDA based GPU acceleration development

Parallel processing optimization

Multi node synchronization enhancements

Phase 3

Multi GPU support and OpenCL porting

Expanded hardware compatibility

Performance stabilization

Phase 4

Public HEXK Pool integration

Real time explorer deployment

Commercial scale operation

Learn More about HEX-CHAIN (HEXK)

Website: www.hex-chain.org

Twitter: https://x.com/HEX_CHAIN

Telegram: https://t.me/HEX_CHAIN_Official_Group

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279134

Source: LBank