Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of HEXK. Trading for the HEXK/USDT pair will open at 10:00 UTC on December 30, 2025.
Users will be able to access the trading pair at https://www.lbank.com/trade/hexk_usdt
About HEX-CHAIN (HEXK)
HEXK is the native utility and governance token of HEX-CHAIN, a distributed computing and key verification network built around large-scale cryptographic computation. The project positions itself at the intersection of high-performance computing, cryptography, and decentralized coordination, aiming to organize idle global compute power into a unified network for blockchain key space analysis.
HEX-CHAIN focuses on computational execution rather than traditional mining. Instead of competing on hash power for block rewards, the network coordinates CPU and GPU resources to perform deterministic key space scanning and verification tasks. This design targets wallet key generation ranges used by major blockchains and compares results against known address datasets to identify wallets with balances, while coordinating work distribution and result validation through a decentralized pool architecture.
At the protocol level, HEX-CHAIN is structured as a multi-layer system separating computation, verification, coordination, and reward settlement. This modular architecture allows the network to scale horizontally across distributed nodes while maintaining low latency synchronization through gRPC and WebSocket communication.
HEXK functions as the economic backbone of the ecosystem. It governs access to the HEXK Pool, validator participation, reward distribution, and on chain governance. With fixed supply and removed administrator privileges, HEXK is designed as a transparent and non-mutable SPL token native to the Solana ecosystem.
Tokenomics
Token Name: HEXK
Token Type: Utility
Total Supply: 10,000,000 HEXK
Blockchain: Solana
Token Utility
HEXK Pool Access
Users can participate in distributed computation tasks by staking a minimum amount of HEXK, enabling eligibility for scan rewards and discovery incentives.
Computation Rewards
HEXK is distributed to contributors based on verified scan workload and successful discoveries through the HEXK Pool reward mechanism.
Validator Qualification
Holding sufficient HEXK allows participants to register as validators, contributing to scan data verification and network integrity.
Discovery Incentives
Participants may receive proportional rewards tied to verified discoveries based on HEXK holdings and contribution metrics.
Governance Voting
HEXK operates under a one token one vote model, enabling holders to propose and vote on protocol parameters, upgrades, and ecosystem expansion.
Allocation Breakdown:
|Category
|Percentage
|HEXK Pool Reward Deposit
|60%
|Development Team Pre sale
|20%
|Institutional Investors
|20%
Roadmap
Phase 1
CPU based computation system completed
Initial HEXK Pool deployment
Core protocol launch
Phase 2
CUDA based GPU acceleration development
Parallel processing optimization
Multi node synchronization enhancements
Phase 3
Multi GPU support and OpenCL porting
Expanded hardware compatibility
Performance stabilization
Phase 4
Public HEXK Pool integration
Real time explorer deployment
Commercial scale operation
Learn More about HEX-CHAIN (HEXK)
Website: www.hex-chain.org
Twitter: https://x.com/HEX_CHAIN
Telegram: https://t.me/HEX_CHAIN_Official_Group
