Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Insider-Alarm bei FUTR: Scott Paterson kauft wie ein Besessener!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JKU6 | ISIN: INE245A01021 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TATA POWER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TATA POWER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.12.2025 07:42 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tata Power, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and International Growth Centre (IGC) launches Energy Insights and innovation lab to accelerate India's clean energy transition

-The Energy Insights and Innovation Lab (EIIL) will leverage data, behavioural science, and AI for smarter power solutions.
-The MoU sets roadmap for demand-side management, and consumer-centric innovation

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Power, one of India's largest vertically integrated power companies, has launched the Energy Insights & Innovation Lab (EIIL) at its Mumbai based headquarters. This strategic research initiative is designed to harness cutting-edge research, data and experimentation to support India's clean energy transition while improving the quality, reliability, and affordability of electricity services for consumers across India.

Dr. Jonathan Leape, Executive Director IGC, HM Harjinder Kang, Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power

The EIIL is a collaboration with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and the International Growth Centre (IGC), a global research centre based at LSE. The Lab aims to address pressing challenges in India's power sector. These range from managing peak electricity demand to enabling deeper renewable energy integration in a way that is reliable, affordable, and aligned with India's net-zero goals.

The Lab was inaugurated by Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power; Prof. Robin Burgess , Professor of Economics and Director of IGC and EEE Research Program, LSE; Dr. Jonathan Leape, Executive Director, IGC in the august presence of HM Harjinder Kang, Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India. Also, present at the ceremony, Dr. Chetan Ghate, Professor, ISI and IGC ISGH.

The inaugural ceremony also marked the signing of an MoU between Tata Power, LSE and IGC to co-develop scalable solutions for the power sector through evidence-based approaches and global best practices.

System-level modelling + consumer-level insight

The Lab will leverage consumer behavioural science, data analytics, and energy systems modelling to test practical solutions at scale. It will focus on applied pilots that use smart meter and IoT data to improve demand-side management and grid resilience.

The initiative will explore how advanced analytics, and behavioural insights can help shift or smooth peak electricity demand in urban households, reducing stress on local networks while maintaining consumer comfort.

The partnership aims to expand the Lab into a full-scale innovation hub with enhanced funding, institutional partnerships, and a broader mandate - including support in tariff designing for regulatory approvals, consumer flexibility, distributed renewables, and energy equity.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852692/Tata_Power.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tata-power-london-school-of-economics-and-political-science-lse-and-international-growth-centre-igc-launches-energy-insights-and-innovation-lab-to-accelerate-indias-clean-energy-transition-302650567.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.