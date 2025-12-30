Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Insider-Alarm bei FUTR: Scott Paterson kauft wie ein Besessener!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896360 | ISIN: US7960508882 | Ticker-Symbol: SSU
Tradegate
29.12.25 | 21:46
1.730,00 Euro
-0,57 % -10,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.010,002.020,0008:09
0,0000,00007:00
PR Newswire
30.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nota AI to Supply AI Optimization Technology for Samsung Electronics' Next-Generation Mobile AP 'Exynos 2600'… Solidifying Its Position as a Leader in On-Device AI

  • Secured consecutive contracts from Exynos 2500 to the next-generation Exynos 2600, proving the superior optimization capabilities
  • Advancing the next-generation version of 'Exynos AI Studio' and strengthening support for the latest Generative AI models

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI (CEO Myungsu Chae), a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization, announced that it has signed an agreement to supply its proprietary AI model optimization platform for Samsung Electronics' next-generation mobile Application Processor (AP), the Exynos 2600.

Nota AI to Supply AI Optimization Technology for Samsung Electronics' Next-Generation Mobile AP 'Exynos 2600'… Solidifying Its Position as a Leader in On-Device AI

This agreement marks a significant consecutive win following the previous contract for the Exynos 2500, serving as a testament to the industry-leading technical prowess of Nota AI's platform. Nota AI offers the NetsPresso platform, which enables the efficient optimization and deployment of AI models across diverse hardware environments by reducing model sizes by over 90% while maintaining high accuracy.

Through this collaboration, Nota AI will participate in the development of the next-generation version of Exynos AI Studio, Samsung's AI model optimization toolchain. Specifically, Nota AI aims to support large-scale Generative AI models to run seamlessly on the Exynos 2600 while maintaining precision. The company also plans to drastically improve the implementation process for developers by automating optimization pipelines for the latest AI models. This will enable users to enjoy a faster and more powerful on-device Generative AI experience directly on their devices without the need for a cloud connection.

"This ongoing collaboration, which has continued since the Exynos 2400, proves that Nota AI's technology creates tangible value when combined with Samsung's hardware," said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. "We are committed to establishing our technology as an indispensable pillar of the on-device AI era through continuous cooperation with global partners and proactive commercialization."

Leveraging a decade of unparalleled expertise in AI model lightweighting and optimization, Nota AI provides specialized on-device AI solutions across a wide range of sectors, including mobile, robotics, home appliances, autonomous driving, healthcare, education, and smart cities. In particular, the increasing number of cases where Nota AI's technology is integrated into the products of global manufacturers-leading directly to revenue growth and successful commercialization-serves to validate not only the company's technical excellence but also its formidable business competitiveness in the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852292/Nota_AI_Supply_AI_Optimization_Technology_Samsung_Electronics__Next_Generation_Mobile.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nota-ai-to-supply-ai-optimization-technology-for-samsung-electronics-next-generation-mobile-ap-exynos-2600-solidifying-its-position-as-a-leader-in-on-device-ai-302650084.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.