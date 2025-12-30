Tanmiah Food Company: Tanmiah Champions Local Excellence with the Launch of a New Breaded Chicken Range, Produced Using Only 100% Fresh Saudi Chicken

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company ("Tanmiah" or the "Company"; 2281 on the Saudi Exchange, Tadawul), a market-leading provider of fresh and processed poultry and other meat products, animal feed and health products, and a food brand franchise operator, announced the launch of its new Frozen Breaded Chicken range for retail and foodservice channels. The range is made entirely from 100% FRESH SAUDI CHICKEN, setting a new benchmark for innovation, value addition, and superior quality and taste within the frozen processed meats category.

The launch of the new product range reinforces Tanmiah's commitment to locally sourced ingredients in a category long dominated by relying on imported frozen chicken breast as raw material. This initiative closely aligns with the Kingdom's food security objectives, supporting national efforts to enhance local production, promote self-sufficiency, and build a more resilient food system.

The introduction of Tanmiah's new line took place at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) building in Riyadh and was attended by Dr. Ali Mohammed Al-Shaikhi, Assistant Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries at the Ministry, along with other Ministry representatives. The new products were showcased and sampled to allow visitors try and explore more about the range.

"This launch represents a meaningful milestone for Tanmiah and for the Kingdom's food ecosystem. By being made entirely from 100% fresh Saudi chicken, we are proudly contributing to Vision 2030's food security objectives strengthening local production, increasing self-reliance and local content" said Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah Food Company.

Backed by over 60 years of poultry expertise, Tanmiah's new breaded chicken range was developed through a robust, consumer-led product development process and market research to understand evolving needs, consumption habits, and usage occasions, shaped by today's busy routines and the increasing number of working households. The range also reflects the growing interest in products that offer clear transparency around the ingredients used.

This new line reinforces Tanmiah's focus on portfolio diversification by leveraging its vertically integrated model and continued new products development within value-added categories. The range introduced includes several products and variants of nuggets, strips, fillets, and burgers in different flavors. A unique innovation within the range is the PLUS line, featuring a veggie-infused coating that delivers the equivalent of two-thirds of a cup of vegetables per pack. Another notable addition is a product inspired by bold, trending KOREAN cuisine.

Marcos Delorenzo, CEO of ADC (Tanmiah's Poultry Division), added: "Our new breaded chicken range is the result of a robust development journey. We listened closely to Saudi consumers to ensure the products deliver on quality and convenience that meet modern lifestyle needs, while offering an exciting superior taste and tenderness through the use of only 100% fresh Saudi chicken. With this launch, consumers can also confidently know where the chicken in the nuggets and strips they and their children eat comes from".

Zein Attar, Tanmiah's Managing Director added: "We are proud to be part of Saudi homes and family tables across the Kingdom, with products that are proudly Saudi made, produced using mostly local Saudi ingredients, if not all. Beyond that, we are committed to supporting our communities, especially Saudi women and working mothers, by offering trusted, innovative solutions that make preparing meals easier and more joyful".

The products were launched through a phased rollout across the Tanmiah e-commerce application, retail stores, and aggregators.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. As of 31 March 2025, Tanmiah operates 150 farms as well as seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com.

