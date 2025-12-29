Anzeige
WKN: A3DR5S | ISIN: CA5504353098
29.12.2025
Lupaka Gold Corp: Lupaka Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) reports that effective December 29, 2025, the Company has granted 615,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to its 2010 Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options vest over 18 months from date of grant and are exercisable on or before December 29, 2030, at a price of $0.25 per share.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through identification and development of mining assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gordon Ellis, C.E.O.

gellis@lupakagold.com
Tel: (604) 985-3147

or visit the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca or its website at www.lupakagold.com


