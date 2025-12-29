Cemtrex Inc.: Cemtrex Reports Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Hauppauge, NY, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) ("Cemtrex" or the "Company"), a diversified technology company operating in security and industrial markets, today reported financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30th, 2025, headlined by a return to operating profit for the year.

Key Highlights for Fiscal Year 2025

Revenue for FY 2025 achieved $76.5 million, compared to $66.9 million in FY 2024.

Revenues for the Security segment for FY 2025 achieved $38.4 million, compared to $31 million in FY 2024, an increase of 20%.

Revenues for the Industrial Services segment for FY 2025 increased to $38 million, compared to $34.8 million in FY 2024, an increase of 9%.

Gross profit for FY 2025, was $32.3 million or 42% of revenues as compared to gross profit of $27.5 million or 41% of revenues for FY 2024.

Operating income of $.5 million for FY 2025, compared to an operating loss of $5.3 million, an improvement of $5.8 million.

Fiscal 2025 results demonstrate increasing operating leverage, with gross profit growth materially outpacing growth in operating expenses.

Cemtrex's CEO and Chairman, Saagar Govil, commented on the results:

"Fiscal 2025 marked a major operating inflection for Cemtrex. We grew revenue by nearly $10 million year over year, expanded gross profit, and improved operating income by approximately $5.8 million, returning the Company to positive operating profit.

"Importantly, these results were achieved while we were actively investing in capital markets initiatives to restore liquidity and flexibility. As certain of those activities and other expenses are not expected to recur, we expect further improvement in core operating performance going forward."

Segment Performance

Industrial Services Segment

Industrial Services segment revenue increased year over year, driven by sustained demand across manufacturing, infrastructure, and industrial end markets.

AIS continued to benefit from disciplined project selection, improved execution, and operating leverage

Gross margins improved as scale increased and project mix normalized

The segment remains a core cash-generating business and a key contributor to long term growth





Security Segment

Security segment revenue increased year over year, supported by enterprise and government customers.

Vicon maintained strong gross margins while benefiting from increased scale

The segment continued to progress toward greater operating leverage as volumes increased

The business remains focused on expanding its technology portfolio and strengthening its competitive position





Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

Subsequent to fiscal year-end, Cemtrex completed a series of capital and balance sheet actions that:

Reduced outstanding debt by approximately $7.8 million

Improved liquidity by approximately $9 million

Increased financial flexibility to support operations and growth initiatives





These actions were undertaken to remove structural constraints and position the Company for its next phase of growth.

Acquisitions

Cemtrex currently has two acquisitions in formal process - one under contract and the other under LOI - which the Company expects to close in the near term. Management believes these acquisitions, combined with ongoing organic growth, will further expand revenue and operating income.

Looking ahead, the Company intends to pursue additional acquisitions in 2026, focused on businesses that enhance scale, margins, and operating leverage.

Growth Outlook

Over the past three fiscal years, Cemtrex has executed a significant operating transformation. Since fiscal 2022, the Company has grown revenue from approximately $45 million to more than $76 million, while expanding gross profit, restoring operating discipline, and returning to full-year operating profitability in fiscal 2025. Management views fiscal 2025 as the culmination of this turnaround and a clear demonstration of the Company's ability to generate operating leverage at scale.

"With the core business now profitable, our focus shifts to scaling operating leverage," Govil added. "The improvement delivered this year demonstrates how incremental revenue translates into operating income. As we integrate acquisitions and continue to grow organically, we believe we are well positioned to compound operating income through scale, execution, and disciplined M&A as we move into fiscal 2026 and beyond."

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.

Investor Relations:

investors@cemtrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the anticipated operational performance, potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives, closing of any offerings, gross proceeds from any offerings, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



