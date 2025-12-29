Credicorp Ltd.: Banco de Crédito del Perú to acquire 100% of Helm Bank USA

Lima, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, December 29, 2025 - Credicorp Ltd. ("Credicorp") (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with a presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Panama and United States of America, today announced that its subsidiary Banco de Crédito del Perú ("BCP") has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Helm Bank USA ("Helm Bank") for USD 180 million, subject to customary price adjustment at closing.

Helm Bank, a Florida state-chartered community bank, had USD 1.1 billion in assets and USD 106.8 million in shareholders' equity as of September 30, 2025. We believe that the transaction strengthens Credicorp's strategy to enhance its cross-border capabilities by serving internationally active clients and bolsters its ability to meet the growing needs of Latin American clients, while preserving Helm Bank's legacy as a community-focused institution.

"This acquisition allows us to deepen our ability to serve Latin Americans whose financial lives span both their home countries and the United States," said Gianfranco Ferrari, CEO of Credicorp. "We believe that Helm Bank's legacy as a community-focused institution combined with its expertise in serving international clients, aligns perfectly with our strategy. We look forward to strengthening that role and enhancing its capabilities within our broader ecosystem."

"Partnering with Credicorp is a natural evolution for Helm Bank," said Mark Crisp, President and CEO of Helm Bank. "Credicorp's financial strength, trusted reputation, and client- centric philosophy provide a solid foundation for our next chapter. Together, we are well-positioned to expand our impact and deliver greater value to the communities we serve, both in the United States and across Latin America."

The completion and closing of the transaction are subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals in the United States and Peru.

About Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama and United States. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business ("LoBs"): Universal Banking, through BCP and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Additionally, it complements its operations through Krealo, its Corporate Venture Capital arm.

About Banco de Crédito del Perú

Banco de Crédito del Perú is the leading financial institution in Peru and a subsidiary of Credicorp. With over 18 million clients and a nationwide network, BCP offers a full range of banking solutions for individuals, businesses, and corporations. The bank also operates internationally through BCP Miami Agency, reinforcing its regional presence. Committed to innovation and sustainability, BCP leads Peru's digital banking transformation through platforms such as Yape, while promoting financial inclusion and responsible practices.

About Helm Bank USA

Helm Bank USA, founded in 1989, is a Florida state-chartered community bank authorized to operate in the State of Florida by the Florida Office of Financial Regulation (OFR), and is supervised by the OFR and is a Member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which insures its customers' deposits. As of the end of September 2025, Helm Bank USA had a loan portfolio of USD648.2 million, total assets of USD1,141.8 million and shareholders' equity of USD 106.8 million.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made in reliance upon the protections provided by such Acts for forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Credicorp. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that Helm Bank USA's loan portfolio may perform differently than expected, the risk that regulatory approvals may be delayed, conditioned or not obtained, changes in interest rates and funding costs, challenges in integrating systems, operations, and personal, including unforeseen costs and expenses, the ability of the combined company to meet capital and liquidity requirements, and adverse changes in economic or market conditions, particularly in the geographic markets served by Helm Bank USA.

We refer you to "Item 3. Key Information-3.D. Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for other such factors. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this document. Credicorp does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this corporate release, nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of the release, presentation or in relation to actual results, unless otherwise required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations.

For further information please contact the IR team:

Investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.