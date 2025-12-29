The Mexico Fund, Inc. Issues Its 2025 Annual Report

COLUMBIA, Maryland, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXF), today issued its fiscal 2025 Annual Report for the period ended October 31, 2025.

A full version of the report is available at the company's website - www.themexicofund.com

Annual Report 2025 Highlights

During fiscal year 2025, the Fund's NAV per share and market price registered a total return of 31.17% and 46.48%, respectively, while the Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") Mexico Index, increased 38.34%. As of October 31, 2025, the Fund's price per share outperformed its benchmark during all long-term periods presented in the table below, including since December 2008, when current portfolio management team assumed investment management responsibilities.



Annualized % Return in USD

1-year 3-years 5-years 10-years Dec-08 MXF Market Price 46.48 17.12 18.42 5.64 8.68 MXF NAV 31.17 12.43 16.04 4.83 8.15 MSCI Mexico Index 38.34 14.15 18.21 4.96 6.96

As of October 31, 2025, the Fund's market price and NAV per share were $19.39 and $22.02, respectively, reflecting a discount of 11.94%, compared with a discount of 20.44% at the end of fiscal year 2024.

At its December 2025 meeting, the Board decided to increase the Fund's quarterly distributions under its MDP, from $0.25 per share to $0.35 per share, representing a significant increase of 40.0% and an attractive annualized distribution rate of 7.2% relative to its market price as of November 30, 2025. Accordingly, the Fund has declared a distribution of $0.35 per share to be paid on January 29, 2026 to stockholders of record as of January 21, 2026.

The Fund's Expense Limitation Agreement was renewed for fiscal year 2026 with a cap on the ordinary expense ratio ( which excludes the performance component of the Investment Advisory fee, among other extraordinary expenses) of 1.40%, so long as Fund net assets remain greater than $260 million. The Fund's ordinary expense ratio during the fiscal year 2025 was 1.38%, below the limit of 1.40%.

About The Mexico Fund, Inc.

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the risks and uncertainties described in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by The Mexico Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

CONTACT:

Tofi Dayan

+5255-9138-3350

Email: [email protected]

Patricia Baronowski

Pristine Advisers, LLC

+1-631-756-2486

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Mexico Fund, Inc.