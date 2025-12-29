Huntsman Corporation Appoints Amy Smedley as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced that Amy Smedley has joined the company as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary effective Jan. 5, 2026. Ms. Smedley will succeed Huntsman's current General Counsel, David Stryker, who is retiring.

Ms. Smedley has extensive experience in litigation, compliance, and corporate governance. Most recently, she has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Savage Companies since 2022.

Prior to joining Savage Companies, Ms. Smedley spent 16 years at Huntsman, where she built a successful career as an essential member of the Legal team. With Huntsman, she advanced through key legal leadership roles, ultimately serving as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. In that time, her tenure included leading high-profile cases, notably the successful Albemarle litigation, along with other critical legal matters. Ms. Smedley previously clerked for the Honorable William T. Thurman, United States Bankruptcy Judge, and practiced at Snell & Wilmer L.L.P. in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Peter R. Huntsman, our President, CEO and Chairman, commented:

"We look forward to welcoming Amy back to Huntsman. Since leaving Huntsman, Amy has served as the General Counsel of Savage Companies, a privately held, multi-billion dollar international company. During her time at Huntsman, she was Deputy General Counsel and worked extensively with our litigation and business development groups. Amy will bring a depth and breadth of knowledge and experience to our senior leadership team and continued drive to create shareholder value."

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2024 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 25 countries and employ approximately 6,300 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

SOURCE Huntsman Corporation