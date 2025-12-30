Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - ShoreTree Holdings has begun coordinated relief operations across multiple cyclone-affected districts following Cyclone Ditwah, mobilising personnel, equipment, and essential supplies as part of an on-ground response effort.

The deployment is focused on immediate recovery needs including water removal, access restoration, and support for communities impacted by flooding and infrastructure disruption. The response includes heavy equipment, water pumps, logistics support, and field teams, with a value of approximately LKR 50 million already being deployed across priority locations.

Niro Cooke, speaking on behalf of ShoreTree Holdings' operational leadership, said the group moved quickly to activate existing capabilities in response to conditions on the ground.

"Our focus has been on rapid mobilisation and practical support," Cooke said. "This is about deploying equipment and teams where they are most immediately required and supporting recovery efforts during a critical period."

Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread flooding and disruption across parts of Sri Lanka, placing pressure on drainage systems, transport links, and local infrastructure. Independent coverage of the cyclone and its broader implications has been reported by Independent Australia highlighting the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events affecting the region.

Arjuna Nayanka Samarakoon, also known as Arj Samarakoon, an Australian investor in the group, said the speed of execution and coordination remains critical in effective disaster response.

The response comes amid growing scrutiny of disaster preparedness and response frameworks across South Asia, as climate-related events increasingly test infrastructure resilience and coordination between public and private actors.

ShoreTree Holdings is a Singapore-headquartered diversified business group operating across multiple industries and regions, including technology, professional services, legal support, healthcare solutions, and outsourcing services. The group's activities span more than 10 countries and include a portfolio of brands delivering operational and tech-driven solutions worldwide.

