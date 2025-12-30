SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX Technology has successfully completed dolomite tests for SMA Mineral

SaltX Technology successfully completed dolomite testing in December at the company's research and development center (ECRC) in Hofors, Sweden. This is the first time dolomite has been tested at scale, and the results have met the defined performance targets. The tests were conducted on behalf of and funded by SMA Mineral and represent the final material test as part of pilot plant preparations. Construction is planned to begin in the first half of 2026.

Dolomite is a carbonate rock, similar to limestone, but it contains both calcium and magnesium carbonates, whereas limestone contains only calcium carbonate. It is an important industrial raw material and is used, among other things, in steel production.

The testing demonstrated stable operation and a high calcination degree (average above 97%, carbon content ~0.3%), which was maintained for more than 50 hours of continuous operation. In total, 14 tonnes of high-quality material were produced, fully meeting the requirements for applications such as steel production.



Sandra Mickelsson, Plant Manager ECRC, SaltX Technology:

"Achieving a high calcination degree and process stability early in the testing period demonstrates how far we have come in developing the process at the ECRC facility. It is an important step in the preparations for the pilot plant and the ongoing development within the ZEQL project."

The dolomite material that has now been tested and verified will be one of the raw materials used in production at the planned pilot plant in Mo i Rana, Norway.



Viktor Nilsson, Chief Transformation Officer, SMA Mineral:

"We are very pleased with the results, which confirm that the technology performs well across several types of material. This is essential for the overall project, the pilot in Mo i Rana, and our ability to scale the technology in future plants."

The results represent an important technical and industrial milestone for the ZEQL project and mark a clear step forward in the development of electrified, emission-free lime production at an industrial scale.



About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technologies that benefit customers, the climate and society. The company focuses on the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement sectors. SaltX Technology's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com .

About SMA Mineral

SMA Mineral is one of the largest producers of quicklime in the Nordic region, supplying lime to the steel, pulp and paper industries, as well as a wide range of other applications. Since its founding in 1980, SMA has been at the forefront of the extraction, processing and distribution of products primarily based on calcium carbonate and dolomite. With a strong commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible methods, SMA's minerals serve as crucial components in several industries including steel, paper, water treatment and flue gas purification. For more information, visit: www.smamineral.se .