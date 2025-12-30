While resilience remains a key driver for homeowners to adopt residential battery storage, it's not as high on the priority list for most customers as many installers believe.From ESS News Backup, backup, backup: that's the buzzword of residential storage installers but not necessarily of homeowners who want to add a battery. Resilience, rather than cost-savings-per-kilowatt-hour, is increasingly pitched by battery companies as one of the main reasons to install residential storage. "There's a need to de-emphasize cost per kilowatt-hour and focus on cost per hour of backup," explained Rex Liu, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...