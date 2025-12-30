Anzeige
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045
PR Newswire
30.12.2025 09:06 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dstny Microsoft Teams integration Facilitates 445 Million Calls in 2025 as Platform Adoption Accelerates

Fully managed UCaaS adoption up 75% year-over-year as businesses embrace mobile-first communications

BRUSSELS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny today announced it has facilitated 445 million calls in 2025 via its Call2Teams middleware for Microsoft Teams, demonstrating the scale and reliability of its business communications platform.

Dstny Call2Teams Microsoft Integration

The company also saw strong uptake across its managed services. Hosted UCaaS users grew by 10% year-over-year, while fully managed UCaaS increased by 75%, reflecting demand for flexible, hassle-free communication tools.

These milestones reinforce Dstny's position on the Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar, which recognises the company's focus on innovation and customer-centric approach.

"Nearly half a billion Teams calls through our platform shows the trust customers place in us every day," said Christian Hed, Head of Brand & Communications at Dstny. "Businesses want communications that simply work, wherever their teams are."

About Dstny

Dstny makes hybrid work actually work by simplifying business communications across all boundaries - devices, locations, teams, and applications. Our solutions combine mobile-first architecture with patented technology to seamlessly integrate voice, video, and messaging into business-critical tools.

Through our AI-enabled platform and world-leading Microsoft Teams integration, we empower over 4 million users across 80+ markets to connect effortlessly with colleagues and customers, no matter where they work.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has over 1,000 employees in 7 European countries.

Learn more at www.dstny.com.

Media Contact:
Christian Hed, Head of Brand & Communications
(Christian.hed@dstny.com)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849663/Dstny_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849662/Dstny_Logo.jpg

Dstny Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dstny-microsoft-teams-integration-facilitates-445-million-calls-in-2025-as-platform-adoption-accelerates-302646949.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
