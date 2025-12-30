On December 30, 2025, the Awarding Ceremony for the 2025 ESG Value Rankings for Listed Companies, jointly organized by the Global Commercial Newspapers Union, the Hong Kong Commercial Daily, and the Hong Kong Economic Herald, was held in Hong Kong. Over a hundred guests from the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, industry associations, listed companies, and investment institutions attended the event. Mr. Dai Jie, Managing Director of Hong Kong Commercial Daily, and Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, were present and delivered speeches.
At the ceremony, the 2025 ESG Value Rankings for Listed Companies were announced. Global New Material International (or "GNMI") (06616.HK) stood out among the participating companies for its outstanding practices and long-term value creation capabilities in the environment, social and governance ("ESG") fields, thereby winning the "ESG Award for Outstanding Investment Value"; Chairman and CEO Dr. Su Ertian was granted the "Award for Outstanding Impact in ESG Leadership" for his visionary leadership in sustainable development.
Winning two awards in the ESG Value Rankings, setting a new benchmark for sustainable development in the new materials industry
A new pattern of sustainable growth driven by ESG initiatives
Leading a green revolution in the new materials industry through key technology upgrades
Rooted in responsibility, sailing towards a broader blue ocean of sustainable value
