Dow Jones News
30.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: -3-

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
30-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

30/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
       Amount  Security Description                       Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
       Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
  
 
                                             Debt and 
       3900   Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid    debt-like   IE00B40QP990 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       147000  Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid      debt-like   IE00B579F325 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       2000   Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid      debt-like   IE00B579F325 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
  
 
                                             Debt and 
       362500  iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid              debt-like   IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       322000  Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                 debt-like   IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       70000   iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid              debt-like   IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       238376  Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                debt-like   IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       7200   Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                debt-like   IE00B4556L06 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: SG ISSUER 
  
 
            Notes due 19/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
       352223  of GBP1 each)                          debt-like   XS3200807629 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
            Notes due 19/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
       109864  of GBP1 each)                          debt-like   XS3200807462 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
  
 
            Preference Share Linked Notes due 30/12/2031; fully paid;    Debt and 
       3000000  (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  debt-like   XS2067298997 --  
             multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including    securities 
          GBP1,999) 
 
 
            Preference Share Linked Notes due 30/12/2031; fully paid;    Debt and 
       3000000  (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  debt-like   XS2067299029 --  
             multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including    securities 
          GBP1,999) 

       Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
  
 
            Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080;  Debt and 
       20000   fully paid;                           debt-like   DE000A2T0VT7 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
  
 
                                             Debt and 
       7000   Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid         debt-like   XS2376095068 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
  
 
            CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully  Debt and 
       6000   paid                               debt-like   GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       180500  CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid    debt-like   GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
  
 
                                             Debt and 
       450000  Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid          debt-like   XS2940466316 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
  
 
            25% Notes due 07/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in       Debt and 
       500000000 denominations of TRY1,000 each)                 debt-like   XS2779805097 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
  
 
            Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
       3048823  Series 3327 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives  XS3204949401 --  
             bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
            Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
       720381  Series 3328 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives  XS3204949237 --  
             bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
            Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
       302322  Series 3326 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives  XS3204949583 --  
             bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
            Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
       1520981  Series 3330 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives  XS3204949310 --  
             bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
            Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
       577273  Series 3329 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives  XS3204949740 --  
             bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
            Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
       1281105  Series 3325 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives  XS3204949666 --  
             bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
            Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
       53300   Series 3324 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives  XS3204949823 --  
             bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
            Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by OOREDOO Securitised 
       2000000  QPSC due 30/01/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives  XS2976285937 --  
             USD3.21 each) 

       Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: -2- 

3000000  Securities due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by      Securitised  XS3167724049 --  
             securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)              derivatives 
 
 
       7000000  Securities due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by      Securitised  XS3167724122 --  
             securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)              derivatives 
 
 
       3000000  Securities due 27/12/2030; fully paid; (Registered in      Securitised  XS3211308286 --  
             denominations of GBP1,000.00 each)                derivatives 

       Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
  
 
                                             Debt and 
       300000  WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                 debt-like   GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       5500   WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                   debt-like   JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       500    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid       debt-like   JE00B78CP782 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       2000   WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid        debt-like   JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       63000   WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                  debt-like   GB00B15KY211 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       2100   WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid                 debt-like   GB00B15KXW40 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       18500   WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid           debt-like   JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
  
 
                                             Debt and 
       2700   WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid        debt-like   JE00B3W0MY68 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
  
 
                                             Debt and 
       386000  Leverage Shares -3x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like   XS3135031279 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
            Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and 
       312000  paid                               debt-like   XS2944874416 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
  
 
                                             Debt and 
       130000  WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid              debt-like   JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       10000   WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid               debt-like   JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       2500   WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid         debt-like   JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
  
 
                                             Debt and 
       118000  WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid    debt-like   JE00B766LB87 --  
                                             securities 

       Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
  
 
                                             Debt and 
       8000   WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like   IE00B8HGT870 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       220000  WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short; fully paid            debt-like   IE00B6X4BP29 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       330000  WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      debt-like   XS2819843900 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
       32000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid           debt-like   IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
            Preference Share-linked 
 
            Autocallable Notes 30/12/2031; 
 
            fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and 
                                             Debt and 
2783075                                       debt-like   XS3210221209 --  
                                             securities 
          integral multiples of GBP1.00 in 
 
 
            excess thereof up to and 
 
            includingGBP1,999) 
 
            Preference Share-linked 
 
            Autocallable Notes 30/12/2031; 
 
            fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and 
                                             Debt and 
1095132                                       debt-like   XS3210221464 --  
                                             securities 
          integral multiples of GBP1.00 in 
 
 
            excess thereof up to and 
 
            including GBP1,999) 
 
            Preference Share-linked 
 
            Autocallable Notes 30/12/2031; 
 
            fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and 
                                             Debt and 
868,610                                       debt-like   XS3210221621 --  
                                             securities 
          integral multiples of GBP1.00 in 
 
 
            excess thereof up to and 
 
            including GBP1,999)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: -3-

If you have any queries relating to the above, please Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 413025 
EQS News ID:  2252314 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2252314&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
