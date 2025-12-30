Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 30-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 30/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 3900 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities Debt and 147000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 2000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 362500 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 322000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 70000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 238376 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Debt and 7200 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities Issuer Name: SG ISSUER Notes due 19/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 352223 of GBP1 each) debt-like XS3200807629 -- securities Notes due 19/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 109864 of GBP1 each) debt-like XS3200807462 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 30/12/2031; fully paid; Debt and 3000000 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS2067298997 -- multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including securities GBP1,999) Preference Share Linked Notes due 30/12/2031; fully paid; Debt and 3000000 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS2067299029 -- multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including securities GBP1,999) Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080; Debt and 20000 fully paid; debt-like DE000A2T0VT7 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc Debt and 7000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully Debt and 6000 paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Debt and 180500 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 450000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 25% Notes due 07/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 500000000 denominations of TRY1,000 each) debt-like XS2779805097 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised 3048823 Series 3327 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives XS3204949401 -- bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised 720381 Series 3328 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives XS3204949237 -- bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised 302322 Series 3326 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives XS3204949583 -- bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised 1520981 Series 3330 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives XS3204949310 -- bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised 577273 Series 3329 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives XS3204949740 -- bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised 1281105 Series 3325 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives XS3204949666 -- bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised 53300 Series 3324 due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives XS3204949823 -- bearer of GBP1 each) Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by OOREDOO Securitised 2000000 QPSC due 30/01/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives XS2976285937 -- USD3.21 each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 3000000 Securities due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised XS3167724049 -- securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 7000000 Securities due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised XS3167724122 -- securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 3000000 Securities due 27/12/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Securitised XS3211308286 -- denominations of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 300000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 5500 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CP782 -- securities Debt and 2000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities Debt and 63000 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities Debt and 2100 WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXW40 -- securities Debt and 18500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 2700 WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3W0MY68 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 386000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3135031279 -- securities Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully Debt and 312000 paid debt-like XS2944874416 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 130000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 10000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 2500 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 118000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 8000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities Debt and 220000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B6X4BP29 -- securities Debt and 330000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities Debt and 32000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and Debt and 2783075 debt-like XS3210221209 -- securities integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and includingGBP1,999) Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and Debt and 1095132 debt-like XS3210221464 -- securities integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and Debt and 868,610 debt-like XS3210221621 -- securities integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)

