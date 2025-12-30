The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said in response to a recent Freedom of Information (FoI) request that even if all future solar projects under its solar roadmap were ground-mounted, they would occupy no more than 0.4% of the United Kingdom's total land area.Solar installations will occupy no more than 0.6% of the United Kingdom's utilized agricultural land by 2030, according to DESNZ. The UK ministerial department shared the figure in response to a recent FoI request that asked how much agricultural land will be used for ground-mounted solar projects. Its response ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...