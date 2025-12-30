DJ Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist (DJEU LN) Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 415.2315 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 868590 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN LEI Code: 969500XWLW907S25AB10 Sequence No.: 413104 EQS News ID: 2252524 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2252524&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)