Dienstag, 30.12.2025
GNMI (06616.HK) Won Two Awards in the 2025 ESG Value Rankings for Listed Companies for Investment Value and Leadership Influence

DJ GNMI (06616.HK) Won Two Awards in the 2025 ESG Value Rankings for Listed Companies for Investment Value and Leadership Influence 

EQS Newswire / 30/12/2025 / 16:10 UTC+8 
 
On December 30, 2025, the Awarding Ceremony for the 2025 ESG Value Rankings for Listed Companies, jointly organized by 
the Global Commercial Newspapers Union, the Hong Kong Commercial Daily, and the Hong Kong Economic Herald, was held in 
Hong Kong. Over a hundred guests from the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, industry 
associations, listed companies, and investment institutions attended the event. Mr. Dai Jie, Managing Director of Hong 
Kong Commercial Daily, and Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of the 
Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, were present and delivered speeches. 

At the ceremony, the 2025 ESG Value Rankings for Listed Companies were announced. Global New Material International (or 
"GNMI") (06616.HK) stood out among the participating companies for its outstanding practices and long-term value 
creation capabilities in the environment, social and governance ("ESG") fields, thereby winning the "ESG Award for 
Outstanding Investment Value" Chairman and CEO Dr. Su Ertian was granted the "Award for Outstanding Impact in ESG 
Leadership" for his visionary leadership in sustainable development. 

Winning two awards in the ESG Value Rankings, setting a new benchmark for sustainable development in the new materials 
industry 
Themed "Rooted in Responsibility, Explore the Blue Ocean of Sustainable Value", the 2025 ESG Value Rankings for Listed 
Companies focused on the outstanding practices of enterprises in the ESG fields, selecting outstanding enterprises and 
individuals who have embraced the concept of responsible development as a strategic "ballast" and an action "guiding 
star". It is aimed to help enterprises build long-term competitive edges with outstanding ESG practices, navigate 
through cyclical fluctuations, and sail towards a broader blue ocean of sustainable value. 
The annual ESG Value Rankings for Listed Companies adopted an evaluation system with six key elements-strategic 
governance, environmental friendliness, social responsibility, value co-creation, innovation leadership, and 
sustainable development. Based on recommendations from the organizing committee and sponsoring institutions, scores 
were calculated using both objective and subjective indicators provided by shortlisted companies and professional 
consulting firms. Combining rigorous data analysis, company surveys, and scientific evaluation indicators, the rankings 
comprehensively assessed companies' overall performance in areas such as ESG strategy integration, green technology 
application, achievement of emission reduction targets, promotion of social inclusion, and governance transparency. 
Following preliminary review of applications, data collection and research, evaluation by an expert advisory panel, and 
final selection by the organizing committee, the list of winners for the 2025 ESG Value Rankings for Listed Companies 
was finalized. GNMI (06616.HK) won two of the awards, which not only represented high praise for its deeply integrating 
ESG principles into core strategic operations, but also signified the capital market's recognition of its comprehensive 
implementation of the ESG green development concept and its firm confidence in its inherent long-term investment value. 

A new pattern of sustainable growth driven by ESG initiatives 
As a global new materials technology platform enterprise, GNMI's core business encompasses pearlescent pigments, 
synthetic mica, high-end flake alumina, premium industrial functional materials, and surface-active materials. Its 
products are widely applied in automotive manufacturing, coatings, cosmetics, new energy, electronics, and electrical 
appliances. The company holds a leading global position in multiple specialized segments including pearlescent 
pigments, synthetic mica, and surface-active materials. 
In the context of global sustainable development, green manufacturing has become an inevitable choice for business 
development. GNMI has always adhered to the environmental philosophy of "Green Manufacturing and Eco-Enterprise", 
deeply integrating the concept of high-quality, green and sustainable development into its development strategy, and 
actively practicing the concepts of energy conservation, emission reduction, recycling, and green development. The 
company saves energy at the source, controls waste in the production process, and reduces pollution at the end, 
striving to achieve harmless raw materials, clean production, resource utilization of waste, and low-carbon energy. 
The company's environmental friendliness in its products and processes, as well as its fulfillment of social 
responsibility, directly impact the green transformation of downstream industries and the health and safety of end 
consumers. For many years, the company has built an ESG governance structure directly overseen by the board of 
directors, fully integrating ESG goals with R&D innovation, production operations, supply chain management, and 
customer service to ensure that the concept of sustainable development is adopted in every aspect of value creation. 
As the participating unit of the strategic emerging materials - synthetic mica project, "Strong Industrial Foundation 
Project", organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in the PRC, GNMI has mastered the world's 
leading and core technology for the production of pearlescent materials and synthetic mica. As of June 30, 2025, the 
company had 156 core patents, and more than 2,000 standard products were exported to over 150 countries and regions 
globally. Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the company, has been accredited as a "National 
Green Factory" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC and a "National Intellectual Property 
Superior Enterprise" and CQV, a subsidiary of the company in South Korea, has received the Gold Medal rating from 
EcoVadis for quite a few years in a row, acknowledging its excellence in sustainability and corporate social 
responsibility, thereby setting a benchmark for the industry. 
With the accelerated advancement of high-end production capacity layout upstream and downstream, a number of major 
projects have been successfully implemented. The Phase 2 Pearlescent Material Plant of Chesir Pearl has been gradually 
put into operation. This green production base was built by adopting globally advanced technology and the highest 
environmental standards. Equipped with advanced production management platform data center, it has achieved 
intensified, process-oriented, standardized and intelligent management. In addition, the synthetic mica project in 
Tonglu, Hangzhou, has entered the equipment installation phase. 

Leading a green revolution in the new materials industry through key technology upgrades 
Against the backdrop of global carbon neutrality goals and growing consumer awareness of environmental protection, 
green, safe, and traceable raw materials have become a rigid demand for downstream manufacturing industries. In 
particular, being "low-carbon and environmentally friendly" has become a key development trend in the pearlescent 
materials industry. 
The company holds core patents for synthetic mica manufacturing and is currently the only enterprise in the world to 
achieve full-category industrialization of mid- and high-end pearlescent materials such as high-performance synthetic 
mica-based products, flake aluminum oxide-based products, pearlescent flake-based products, and silicon dioxide-based 
products. It addresses the "bottleneck" challenges of depleted natural mica resources and reliance on imported high-end 
mica. 
On July 31, 2025, GNMI added another well-known brand to its portfolio by acquiring Merck's Surface Solutions Business 
(SUSONITY) with EUR665 million. The company's main business lines have expanded from pearlescent materials to cosmetic 
active materials and high-end industrial functional materials. 
Currently, SUSONITY maintains over 15-year partnerships with its top 10 clients, including top international clients in 
automobile and cosmetics industries, some of which with collaborations exceeding 30 years. This demonstrates profound 
brand credibility which ensures a stable presence in high-end markets. SUSONITY's production bases in Germany, Japan 
and USA, combined with CHESIR and CQV manufacturing factories in China and South Korea respectively, have formed a 
globally integrated production network. Through acquiring SUSONITY, GNMI has obtained Merck's global patent portfolio, 
proprietary formula library, and key R&D platforms in Europe, Japan and USA in the related fields. This breakthrough 
fully integrates the technology chain for high-end surface materials, establishing end-to-end R&D, production and 
commercialization capabilities from raw material development to end-use application innovation. Moving forward, the 
company will further integrate the worldwide sales network, broaden market coverage, enrich the product portfolio, 
optimize the global supply chain, and enhance the R&D capabilities. 
SUSONITY actively promotes responsible sourcing, running schemes of announced and un-announced audits of mines and 
processors, all to ensure optimal transparency in the supply chain. Meanwhile, it prioritizes sourcing programs that 
anticipate evolving legislation and align with the company values, and actively engages in partnerships that promote 
sustainable practices, improve processes and harmonize behaviors. As a co-founder of the Responsible Mica Initiative 
("RMI"), the company supports the sustainable sourcing of natural mica in its supply chain. It subscribes to the 10 
principles of the UN Global Compact ("UNGC") and has incorporated these in its internal guidelines for good behaviors 
and practices. 

Rooted in responsibility, sailing towards a broader blue ocean of sustainable value

