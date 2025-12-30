Aktiia Marks Record Year of Growth, Global Expansion and Scientific Progress

Positioning the Blood Pressure Intelligence Platform as a Leading Force in Preventive Health

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktiia, makers of Hilo - the world's first clinically validated, cuffless, continuous blood pressure monitor - has closed out a landmark year defined by global expansion, regulatory breakthroughs, strengthened scientific validation and a sharpened strategic focus on prevention. Across three continents, the company advanced its vision of building a world where no lives are lost or damaged by high blood pressure - still the leading cause of preventable death worldwide.

In 2025, Aktiia has furthered its mission by:

Securing FDA clearance for its G0 band, validating the clinical-grade accuracy of its optical blood pressure technology and laying the groundwork for expansion into the U.S. consumer market - marking the first time the FDA has cleared a cuffless blood pressure monitoring device for over-the-counter use.

Closing its Series B funding round with $42 million secured, co-led by Earlybird Health and Wellington Partners, with new investors Kfund and naturalX Health Ventures, and participation from existing investors redalpine, Khosla Ventures, Molten Ventures, Translink Capital and Verve Ventures. The investment brought the total financing to date above $100 million, accelerating the company's mission to manage the world's blood pressure.

Rebranding the product portfolio from Aktiia to Hilo, establishing a unified platform focused on early detection and long-term cardiovascular prevention.

Launching Hilo in Australia, expanding its presence into its third global region after Europe and North America.

Establishing itself as an authoritative contributor to national hypertension prevention efforts through the recent publication of its first UK Blood Pressure Report: A Nation Under Pressure, and entering a formal Prevention Partners agreement with the British & Irish Hypertension Society (BIHS) to support the mission of transforming blood pressure management and advancing public health. As a Gold Partner, Aktiia will contribute to BIHS initiatives focused on prevention, evidence-based innovation and population health.

This year, Aktiia also completed 10 conference papers and journal manuscripts. These studies have strengthened the evidence base for continuous, cuffless blood pressure monitoring and for the use of AI in blood pressure estimation. In addition, Hilo introduced a new-generation algorithm that boosted the number of blood pressure readings performed in real-world conditions, further enhancing data density, reliability, and the informative value for users seeking to understand their hour-to-hour and day-to-day blood pressure variability.

Commercially, the company achieved a record year of profitable growth, with revenue acceleration intensifying in Q4 as it scaled and strengthened its commercial operations and market presence across key regions. The company was also named "Best Blood Pressure Monitoring Solution in Europe 2025" by Healthcare Tech Outlook Europe, recognising its leadership in a sector undergoing rapid transformation.

The appointment of Stefan Petzinger as CEO cemented a renewed strategic vision centred on bringing preventive cardiovascular technology to a global scale.

Marking the momentous year, Stefan Petzinger, Chief Executive Officer of Aktiia, said: "This has been a defining year for Aktiia. We're proving that prevention can be measurable, scalable and commercially viable, and that continuous data will transform cardiovascular care long before disease takes hold. Our expansion across three regions, combined with regulatory traction and strong investor confidence, puts us in a powerful position to lead the shift from reactive treatment toward proactive prevention. The opportunity ahead is enormous, and this year has set the foundation for a new chapter of growth."

Josep Sola, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer of Aktiia, added: "The scientific achievements of 2025 demonstrate the unique potential of wearable monitoring to redefine how blood pressure is measured and interpreted around the world. With FDA clearance for our optical technology and major advancements in algorithmic performance, we are validating a future in which long-term blood pressure data, captured passively and comfortably, becomes a standard component of preventive care, empowering patients at a level never achieved before. Our focus now is on scaling this technology so it can benefit millions. The combination of passive recording of continuous data with clinical accuracy, delivered to patients in a summarized and empowering manner, is what will ultimately move the needle on cardiovascular disease and make undiagnosed and uncontrolled hypertension a thing of the past."

Aktiia enters 2026 with a strengthened product platform and a strong innovation pipeline, accelerating commercial momentum and a global footprint that continues to grow. The year ahead will see the company focus on expanding regulatory pathways and market access, integrating Hilo into clinical care pathways, advancing long-term prevention research using real-world data, and enhancing the product experience for both patients and providers.

Aktiia's call to action remains clear: to make prevention the default in cardiovascular health - not the exception.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, Aktiia is the global leader in continuous, cuffless blood pressure monitoring solutions available under the brand Hilo. Its flagship product ecosystem: the Hilo Band and companion app that bring Aktiia's technology directly to consumers and clinicians. The company combines advanced optical sensing technology with proprietary algorithms and data-driven insights to empower individuals and clinicians to better monitor and manage hypertension - the world's leading silent killer. Aktiia's technology is clinically validated, FDA-cleared and CE-marked (Class IIa) as a medical device. Its flagship product, the Hilo Band, provides continuous, effortless and accurate blood pressure monitoring through a sleek wrist-worn wearable, integrated with the Hilo companion app. Operating in 12 markets worldwide, Aktiia's mission is to help manage the world's blood pressure through innovation, accessibility and scientific rigor.

