New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - The latest season of the documentary series Soaring Guangdong Path Ways of GBA 2025, co-produced by Guangdong Radio and Television station and Center for International Cultural Communication, CICG, has made its way to screens in Italy, Belgium, France, and beyond during late December.





Since its debut in 2023, Soaring Guangdong Path Ways of GBA has brought the vibrant, captivating stories of China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to global audiences on over 2,000 international media outlets across three seasons. In its latest season, the show takes a deep dive into the ocean. Guided by the insights of Anzelika Smirnova, a China International Communications Group foreign expert, it explores two critical fronts: the development of the marine economy and marine conservation. Through this lens, the latest season displays Guangdong's pioneering efforts and accomplishments in its pursuit of becoming a strong maritime province.

Sail to Farm the Fish

Soaring Guangdong Path Ways of GBA 2025: Sail to Deep-Sea Frontiers

This episode focuses on the tech-driven transformation of marine ranching. Diving into the Wanshan waters of the Greater Bay Area, one of China's first national marine ranching zones, it examines the imperative of aquatic food supply amid global food security challenges. The narrative follows China's advancement in marine ranching: evolving from conventional coastal gravity-type sea cages to the smart nearshore net pen system, and onward to a giant deep-sea aquaculture vessel. Through this journey, China's vision offers fresh ideas for worldwide efforts in sourcing food from the ocean.

Beyond technological advances, this episode highlights Guangdong's commitment and forward-looking approach to ocean sustainability. Guided by the strategy of "ecological development through nearshore restoration and deep-sea utilization", Guangdong is effectively steering its fishing industry from traditional practices toward a sustainable and modern future.

With technology as the bridge and ecological values as the common ground, Soaring Guangdong Path Ways of GBA 2025 links the Lingdingyang waters with the Mediterranean, highlighting the mutual pursuit of ocean sustainability between China and Europe. Where smart marine ranches are enabling zero-carbon aquaculture in the open seas, Guangdong proves through achievements the way forward for the marine economy: a future where technology, ecology, and partnership grow together.

