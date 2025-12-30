London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Projectsdeal.co.uk, a leader in academic writing services, has been voted as the Best Dissertation Writing Service in the UK for 2026 by London Reviews. Established in 2001 and headquartered at 10 Upper Bank Street, London, Projectsdeal has maintained its position as a trusted name in academic support for over two decades.





Best Dissertation Writing Service UK

Where Academic Excellence Meets Dedication

Revolutionising Dissertation Support for Students

Projectsdeal.co.uk continues to innovate in the field of academic writing, offering personalised support to students across the UK and globally. Key highlights of their 2026 services include:

Personalised Project Management: Dedicated project managers provide tailored guidance and consistent communication throughout the dissertation process.





Knowledge Transfer Sessions: Students gain practical skills and confidence through specialised sessions beyond standard writing services.





Effortless Online Ordering: Dissertations, coursework, and essays can be ordered easily via a user-friendly online platform.





Dissertations, coursework, and essays can be ordered easily via a user-friendly online platform. Expert Assistance for Online Exams: specialised support ensures students receive comprehensive academic assistance across all formats.

With an exceptional reputation and glowing five-star reviews across all public platforms, Projectsdeal stands out as the top choice for students seeking superior academic writing solutions.





Projectsdeal

Responding to the exceeding demand for its services, Projectsdeal has scaled its team in an additional new office situated at Upper Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London. This strategic expansion allows the company to accommodate its expanding team of 700+ domain expert research writers and support staff, facilitating enhanced service delivery to clients worldwide.

"We are honoured to be acknowledged as the Best Dissertation Writing Service in the UK," stated a Projectsdeal spokesperson Chiara Accardi. "This accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding academic writing solutions tailored to our clients' needs. The inauguration of our new office in Canary Wharf signifies our dedication to growth and innovation as we continue to broaden our offerings and cater to the entire UK clientele."

Catering to a global clientele, Projectsdeal has witnessed a surge in orders from around the world, prompting the establishment of its additional office in Canary Wharf. This expansion further strengthens Projectsdeal's commitment to providing exceptional academic writing services to students and professionals worldwide.





Why Projectsdeal Was Voted the Best

With an impressive 99.77% satisfaction rate and a legacy of excellence, Projectsdeal.co.uk earned the top spot due to its commitment to quality, human written papers, Zero AI, Zero Plagiarism, personalised customer care, and consistent delivery of exceptional academic results.

"We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition for 2026. This award reflects our ongoing commitment to helping students achieve academic excellence with reliable, high-quality support," said Chiara.

Awards and Recognitions

Projectsdeal.co.uk has consistently been recognised for excellence. In addition to being named the Best Dissertation Writing Service for 2026 by London Reviews, the company has received accolades from academic forums and student associations for its dedication to student success.

About Projectsdeal

Projectsdeal is a renowned academic writing service established in 2001, specialising in dissertation and essay writing services. With expertise in various fields including nursing, law, management, international business, marketing, and finance, Projectsdeal has earned recognition as the UK's No.1 Most Trusted Dissertation Writing Service.

