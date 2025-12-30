DJ Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc (SEMG LN) Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.6975 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12984990 CODE: SEMG LN ISIN: LU1900066033 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LN LEI Code: 549300PEVY81KWEMRO55 Sequence No.: 413142 EQS News ID: 2252628 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 30, 2025 04:05 ET (09:05 GMT)