India has opened bidding for up to 1 GW and 8 GWh of pumped storage capacity, seeking long-duration energy storage projects to supply power distribution companies and other buyers under long-term contracts.From ESS News Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI), a public sector company of the Indian government and the nation's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has announced a new pumped storage initiative for sites across the widespread country. SECI has started accepting bids to develop 1 GW/8 GWh, or an eight-hour pumped storage capacity resource aimed at providing large-scale, on-demand ...

