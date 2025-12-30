Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Batterie-Revolution könnte 2026 alles schlagen - jetzt hinschauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855514 | ISIN: US0682211000 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.12.25 | 22:00
1,130 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARNWELL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARNWELL INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.12.2025 12:02 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barnwell Industries: Philip F. Patman, Jr. to Succeed Russell M. Gifford as Chief Financial Officer of Barnwell

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American:BRN) ("Barnwell" or the "Company") today announced the retirement of Russell M. Gifford as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company effective December 31, 2025, as well as the appointment of Philip F. Patman, Jr., Barnwell's current Executive Vice President - Finance, as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and principal financial officer of the Company as of December 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors and management of the Company wish to thank Mr. Gifford for his many years of service. Mr. Gifford joined Barnwell in 1982 and has served as CFO since 1985.

About Barnwell Industries, Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American:BRN) has been publicly traded since 1956 and has a long history of diversified operations across energy, water well drilling, and real estate. Today, Barnwell is strategically focused on expanding its oil and gas operations in the Twining Field near Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company remains committed to disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and driving long-term value for shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our board and management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties, include various estimates, forecasts, projections of Barnwell's future performance, statements of Barnwell's plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements include phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates," "assumes," "projects," "may," "will," "will be," "should," or similar expressions. Although Barnwell believes that its current expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure that the expectations contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect or be affected by inaccurate assumptions Barnwell might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to our ability to execute on our strategy and business plan and the other risks forth in the "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and other sections of Barnwell's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and Barnwell's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as they speak only as of the date of this press release, and Barnwell expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

COMPANY:

Barnwell Industries, Inc.
1100 Alakea Street, Suite 500
Honolulu, HI 96813
Telephone: (808) 531-8400
Fax: (808) 531-7181
Website: www.brninc.com

CONTACT:

Kenneth S. Grossman
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Email: kensgrossman@gmail.com

SOURCE: Barnwell Industries



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/philip-f.-patman-jr.-to-succeed-russell-m.-gifford-as-chief-financial-officer-of-1122191

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.