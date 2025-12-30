Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.12.2025
30.12.2025 12:30 Uhr
OpenLedger Announces Algebra Integration for Verifiable Multi-DEX Trade Execution for AI Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLedger, an AI blockchain designed to build data, models, and AI agents in a verifiable and ownable manner, has announced a strategic integration with Algebra, a DEX engine that supports more than 90 decentralized exchanges (DEXs) across the EVM ecosystem.

With this integration, OpenLedger's AI agent execution stack gains native multi-DEX trade execution capabilities. AI agents operating on OpenLedger can now leverage Algebra's infrastructure to analyze deep liquidity distributed across multiple DEXs, infer optimal trading routes, and execute real trades end-to-end. All of these processes are recorded on-chain and are fully traceable and verifiable by anyone.

Algebra provides a modular concentrated liquidity AMM framework called Algebra Integral. This framework separates core AMM logic from plugin-based extensions, allowing liquidity pool mechanics to be adjusted with greater flexibility. New features and logic can be added without rebuilding the entire system, enabling efficient adaptation to the rapidly evolving DeFi landscape. Through this, OpenLedger's AI agents gain access to a scalable liquidity layer that can evolve alongside increasingly sophisticated agent strategies.

This integration is significant in that it fully combines OpenLedger's vision of verifiable agent workflows with DeFi-grade execution environments. From an agent's decision-making process and trade routing choices to execution parameters and final settlement outcomes, every step is recorded on-chain and made verifiable. This ensures that autonomous AI agent execution goes beyond speed and efficiency, establishing transparency and accountability as default properties.

Through the Algebra integration, OpenLedger further strengthens the foundation for autonomous AI agents to operate in financial environments in a more auditable and trustworthy manner. This marks an important infrastructural milestone for future regulatory readiness, institutional participation, and the expansion toward advanced agent-based financial services.

The integration will be rolled out progressively across the OpenLedger agent execution stack. Technical documentation, integration details, and opportunities for ecosystem participation will be available through the official documentation of OpenLedger and Algebra.

Openledger Website | X | Korea TG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openledger-announces-algebra-integration-for-verifiable-multi-dex-trade-execution-for-ai-agents-302650647.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
