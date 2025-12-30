Anzeige
WKN: A40FFQ | ISIN: KYG2703G1038
NASDAQ
29.12.25
0,840 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DELIXY HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELIXY HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.12.2025
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delixy Holdings Limited Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delixy Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DLXY) (the "Company" or "Delixy"), a Singapore-based company engaged in the trading of oil related products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

  • Revenue was $102.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $143.8 million for the same period last year.
  • Gross profit was $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.8 million for the same period last year.
  • Net income was $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase from $0.5 million for the same period last year.
  • Basic and diluted income per share was $0.04 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase from $0.03 for the same period last year.

Mr. Dongjian Xie, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delixy, commented, "During the first half of fiscal year 2025, we remained focused on efficiency while navigating a dynamic market environment. This approach allowed us to strengthen profitability and deliver improved operating results. While revenues during the period reflected softer market activity, our general and administrative expenses declined significantly year-over-year, reflecting streamlined corporate operations and strong expense controls. As a result, our profits from operations increased to $0.4 million from $0.2 million for the same period last year, and net income rose to $0.6 million from $0.5 million.

"On July 9, 2025, our ordinary shares commenced trading on Nasdaq following our initial public offering (the "IPO"), marking a major milestone for Delixy. The IPO strengthened our balance sheet, enhanced our visibility in the capital markets, and further improved our corporate governance framework. Looking ahead, we plan to continue to emphasize disciplined execution and prudent growth initiatives. With the foundation established as a public company, we believe Delixy is well positioned to pursue sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders."

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were $102.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $143.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the lower selling price, following weak oil demand and lower international oil price in first half of 2025.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $100.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $142.0 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a weaker world oil market, with lower oil price we traded in.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $1.8 million for the same period last year.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $1.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by less vessel chartering and less logistics expense due to a high stocks of crude oil and oil products in far east.

Net Income

Net income was $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase from $0.5 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Income per Share

Basic and diluted income per share was $0.04 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase from $0.03 for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 million, compared to $5.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net cash provided of $1.3 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in financing activities was $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.5 million for the same period last year.

About Delixy Holdings Limited

Delixy Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based company principally engaged in the trading of oil-related products, including (i) crude oil and (ii) oil-based products such as fuel oils, motor gasoline, additives, gas oil, base oils, asphalt, naphtha (heavy gasoline) and petrochemicals. Operating across multiple countries in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Middle East, Delixy has established a strong presence in the region's oil trading markets. While Delixy maintains a diversified portfolio of oil products, crude oil trading represents a core aspect of its business. The Company leverages its strong existing relationships with customers and suppliers as well as deep industry expertise to provide value-added services, including tailored recommendations on optimal trading strategies and shipping and logistical support where required. In addition, the Company's financing capabilities allow it to extend credit terms to customers while satisfying suppliers' immediate payment terms. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.delixy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate" or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Registration Statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For media inquiries, please contact:

Delixy Holdings Limited
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

DELIXY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(Amount in USD thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



As of Jun 30,
2024


As of Jun 30,
2025



US$'000


US$'000

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


5,609


1,824

Accounts receivable, net


3,772


18,648

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables


34


502

Derivative financial instruments


312


831

Total current assets


9,727


21,805






Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net


4


1

Right-of-use assets, net


99


37

Deferred offering costs


1,152


2,492

Total non-current assets


1,255


2,530

TOTAL ASSETS


10,982


24,335






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


2,521


18,227

Accrued liabilities


87


51

Dividend payables


2,245



Amount due to shareholder


99


1

Lease liabilities


62


38

Income tax payable


157


105

Total current liabilities


5,171


18,422






Non-current liabilities:





Lease liabilities


36



Loan from shareholder


5,000


4,000

Non-current liability


5,036


4,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES


10,207


22,422






Commitments and contingencies


-


-






Shareholders' equity:





Ordinary share, par value US$0.000005, 100,000,000,000 shares authorized,

15,000,000 shares issued*


**


**

Additional paid-up capital


695


695

Retained earnings


34


1172

Other reserve


46


46

Total shareholders' equity


775


1,913

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


10,982


24,335

____________

* Retrospectively restated for the effect of 1:200 forward stock split of our Ordinary Shares and the shares surrendered by our existing shareholders.
** - Denotes amount less than US$1,000.

DELIXY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(Amount in USD thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the six months period ended
June 30,



2024


2025



US$'000


US$'000

Revenues


143,761



102,000


Cost of revenue


(141,959)



(100,925)


Gross profit


1,802



1,075


General and administrative expenses


(1,635)



(692)


Profits from operations


167



383









Other income:







Gain on disposal of property


177





Foreign exchange gain


1



8


Interest income


135



35


Shipping charges reimbursed


10



201


Other income


5



1


Total other income


328



245









Income before income tax


495



628


Income tax expense


(45)



(68)


NET INCOME


450



560


TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


450



560









Net income per share







Basic and diluted**


0.030



0.037


Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted**


15,000,000



15,000,000


____________

* - Denotes amount less than US$1,000.
** Retrospectively restated for the effect of 1:200 forward stock split of our Ordinary Shares and the shares surrendered by our existing shareholders.

DELIXY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)

(Amount in USD thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the six months period ended
June 30,



2024


2025



US$'000


US$'000

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income after tax


450



560


Depreciation of property and equipment


7



3


Amortization of right-of-use assets


20



25


Gain on disposal of property


(177)





Interest expense


89



(88)









Change in working capital:







Accounts receivable, net


(3,059)



(14,876)


Deposits, prepayments and other receivables


1



(468)


Other non-current assets


(1,152)



(1,340)


Accounts payable


2,521



15,706


Accrued liabilities


12



(36)


Lease liabilities


(22)



(23)


Income tax payable


(89)



(52)


Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities


(1,399)



(589)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Derivative financial instruments


295



(519)


Proceeds from disposal of property


957





Amount due from shareholder


-





Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities


1,252



(519)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Amount due to related party


-





Amount due to shareholder


11



(10)


Dividend paid


(2,500)



(2,667)


Net cash used in financing activities


(2,489)



(2,677)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents


(2,636)



(3,785)









BEGINNING OF FINANCIAL PERIOD


8,245



5,609









END OF FINANCIAL PERIOD


5,609



1,824









Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Cash paid for income taxes


(134)



(90)


Cash paid for interest


(1)



(5)









Supplemental schedule of noncash financing activities







Loan from shareholder


5,000



4,000


SOURCE Delixy Holdings Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
