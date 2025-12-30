Delixy Holdings Limited Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delixy Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DLXY) (the "Company" or "Delixy"), a Singapore-based company engaged in the trading of oil related products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

Mr. Dongjian Xie, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delixy, commented, "During the first half of fiscal year 2025, we remained focused on efficiency while navigating a dynamic market environment. This approach allowed us to strengthen profitability and deliver improved operating results. While revenues during the period reflected softer market activity, our general and administrative expenses declined significantly year-over-year, reflecting streamlined corporate operations and strong expense controls. As a result, our profits from operations increased to $0.4 million from $0.2 million for the same period last year, and net income rose to $0.6 million from $0.5 million.

"On July 9, 2025, our ordinary shares commenced trading on Nasdaq following our initial public offering (the "IPO"), marking a major milestone for Delixy. The IPO strengthened our balance sheet, enhanced our visibility in the capital markets, and further improved our corporate governance framework. Looking ahead, we plan to continue to emphasize disciplined execution and prudent growth initiatives. With the foundation established as a public company, we believe Delixy is well positioned to pursue sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders."

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were $102.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $143.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the lower selling price, following weak oil demand and lower international oil price in first half of 2025.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $100.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $142.0 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a weaker world oil market, with lower oil price we traded in.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $1.8 million for the same period last year.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $1.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by less vessel chartering and less logistics expense due to a high stocks of crude oil and oil products in far east.

Net Income

Net income was $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase from $0.5 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Income per Share

Basic and diluted income per share was $0.04 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase from $0.03 for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 million, compared to $5.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net cash provided of $1.3 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in financing activities was $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.5 million for the same period last year.

About Delixy Holdings Limited

Delixy Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based company principally engaged in the trading of oil-related products, including (i) crude oil and (ii) oil-based products such as fuel oils, motor gasoline, additives, gas oil, base oils, asphalt, naphtha (heavy gasoline) and petrochemicals. Operating across multiple countries in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Middle East, Delixy has established a strong presence in the region's oil trading markets. While Delixy maintains a diversified portfolio of oil products, crude oil trading represents a core aspect of its business. The Company leverages its strong existing relationships with customers and suppliers as well as deep industry expertise to provide value-added services, including tailored recommendations on optimal trading strategies and shipping and logistical support where required. In addition, the Company's financing capabilities allow it to extend credit terms to customers while satisfying suppliers' immediate payment terms. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.delixy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate" or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Registration Statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

DELIXY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Amount in USD thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



As of Jun 30,

2024

As of Jun 30,

2025



US$'000

US$'000 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

5,609

1,824 Accounts receivable, net

3,772

18,648 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

34

502 Derivative financial instruments

312

831 Total current assets

9,727

21,805









Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

4

1 Right-of-use assets, net

99

37 Deferred offering costs

1,152

2,492 Total non-current assets

1,255

2,530 TOTAL ASSETS

10,982

24,335









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

2,521

18,227 Accrued liabilities

87

51 Dividend payables

2,245



Amount due to shareholder

99

1 Lease liabilities

62

38 Income tax payable

157

105 Total current liabilities

5,171

18,422









Non-current liabilities:







Lease liabilities

36



Loan from shareholder

5,000

4,000 Non-current liability

5,036

4,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES

10,207

22,422









Commitments and contingencies

-

-









Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary share, par value US$0.000005, 100,000,000,000 shares authorized, 15,000,000 shares issued*

**

** Additional paid-up capital

695

695 Retained earnings

34

1172 Other reserve

46

46 Total shareholders' equity

775

1,913 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

10,982

24,335

____________

* Retrospectively restated for the effect of 1:200 forward stock split of our Ordinary Shares and the shares surrendered by our existing shareholders.

** - Denotes amount less than US$1,000.

DELIXY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Amount in USD thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the six months period ended

June 30,



2024

2025



US$'000

US$'000 Revenues

143,761



102,000

Cost of revenue

(141,959)



(100,925)

Gross profit

1,802



1,075

General and administrative expenses

(1,635)



(692)

Profits from operations

167



383















Other income:











Gain on disposal of property

177







Foreign exchange gain

1



8

Interest income

135



35

Shipping charges reimbursed

10



201

Other income

5



1

Total other income

328



245















Income before income tax

495



628

Income tax expense

(45)



(68)

NET INCOME

450



560

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

450



560















Net income per share











Basic and diluted**

0.030



0.037

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted**

15,000,000



15,000,000



____________

* - Denotes amount less than US$1,000.

** Retrospectively restated for the effect of 1:200 forward stock split of our Ordinary Shares and the shares surrendered by our existing shareholders.

DELIXY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (Amount in USD thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the six months period ended

June 30,



2024

2025



US$'000

US$'000 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income after tax

450



560

Depreciation of property and equipment

7



3

Amortization of right-of-use assets

20



25

Gain on disposal of property

(177)







Interest expense

89



(88)















Change in working capital:











Accounts receivable, net

(3,059)



(14,876)

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

1



(468)

Other non-current assets

(1,152)



(1,340)

Accounts payable

2,521



15,706

Accrued liabilities

12



(36)

Lease liabilities

(22)



(23)

Income tax payable

(89)



(52)

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

(1,399)



(589)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Derivative financial instruments

295



(519)

Proceeds from disposal of property

957







Amount due from shareholder

-







Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

1,252



(519)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Amount due to related party

-







Amount due to shareholder

11



(10)

Dividend paid

(2,500)



(2,667)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,489)



(2,677)















Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(2,636)



(3,785)















BEGINNING OF FINANCIAL PERIOD

8,245



5,609















END OF FINANCIAL PERIOD

5,609



1,824















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:











Cash paid for income taxes

(134)



(90)

Cash paid for interest

(1)



(5)















Supplemental schedule of noncash financing activities











Loan from shareholder

5,000



4,000



SOURCE Delixy Holdings Limited