Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Batterie-Revolution könnte 2026 alles schlagen - jetzt hinschauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.12.2025 14:02 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vero Finance Technologies: Vero Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation, Strengthening Trust for Asset & Wholesale Finance Lenders

Independent validation of Vero's security program underscores its commitment to protecting customer data and operating with enterprise-grade controls

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Vero Finance Technologies announced today that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, demonstrating that its controls for securing customer data were designed appropriately and operated effectively over a 12-month review period. The certification was issued by Prescient Assurance LLC, a registered public accounting firm specializing in security and compliance for B2B SaaS providers.?

SOC 2 Type 2 is considered the gold standard for security assurance among software providers because it evaluates how controls perform over time, not just how they are designed on paper. Vero's report covers the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, providing lenders and partners with independent assurance that the Vero platform is built and operated to safeguard sensitive financial and operational data.?

The audit period spanned one year, during which Prescient Assurance tested the design and operating effectiveness of Vero's controls and issued their opinion. This opinion confirms that Vero's systems, processes, and security practices met the applicable SOC 2 criteria throughout the period reviewed.?

For banks, captive finance companies, and independent lenders running critical workflows on Vero, the SOC 2 Type 2 certification offers added confidence that their portfolio data, customer information, and integrated third-party connections are protected by rigorously tested controls. The certification also supports the procurement and vendor-risk processes of banks and large finance organizations that require audited proof of security posture before onboarding core platforms.?

Vero plans to continue its SOC 2 program on an ongoing basis, reflecting a long-term commitment to security, reliability, and operational excellence across its SaaS and servicing platform. Vero's SOC 2 Type 2 report will be made available to current and prospective customers under NDA as part of their security and due diligence reviews.?

About Vero
Vero provides an end-to-end SaaS and servicing platform designed to streamline wholesale, supply chain, rental and fleet financing. The modular platform supports every function across a lenders organization with process automation, analytics, and workflow management systems. Vero enables lenders to grow efficiently, reduce manual work, and enhance borrower experiences.

For more information, visit: www.vero-technologies.com

Contact: Jason Bartz, info@vero-technologies.com, 404-383-7048

SOURCE: Vero Finance Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/vero-achieves-soc-2-type-2-attestation-strengthening-trust-for-asset-1120552

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.