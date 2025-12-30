Vero Finance Technologies: Vero Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation, Strengthening Trust for Asset & Wholesale Finance Lenders

Independent validation of Vero's security program underscores its commitment to protecting customer data and operating with enterprise-grade controls

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Vero Finance Technologies announced today that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, demonstrating that its controls for securing customer data were designed appropriately and operated effectively over a 12-month review period. The certification was issued by Prescient Assurance LLC, a registered public accounting firm specializing in security and compliance for B2B SaaS providers.?

SOC 2 Type 2 is considered the gold standard for security assurance among software providers because it evaluates how controls perform over time, not just how they are designed on paper. Vero's report covers the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, providing lenders and partners with independent assurance that the Vero platform is built and operated to safeguard sensitive financial and operational data.?

The audit period spanned one year, during which Prescient Assurance tested the design and operating effectiveness of Vero's controls and issued their opinion. This opinion confirms that Vero's systems, processes, and security practices met the applicable SOC 2 criteria throughout the period reviewed.?

For banks, captive finance companies, and independent lenders running critical workflows on Vero, the SOC 2 Type 2 certification offers added confidence that their portfolio data, customer information, and integrated third-party connections are protected by rigorously tested controls. The certification also supports the procurement and vendor-risk processes of banks and large finance organizations that require audited proof of security posture before onboarding core platforms.?

Vero plans to continue its SOC 2 program on an ongoing basis, reflecting a long-term commitment to security, reliability, and operational excellence across its SaaS and servicing platform. Vero's SOC 2 Type 2 report will be made available to current and prospective customers under NDA as part of their security and due diligence reviews.?

About Vero

Vero provides an end-to-end SaaS and servicing platform designed to streamline wholesale, supply chain, rental and fleet financing. The modular platform supports every function across a lenders organization with process automation, analytics, and workflow management systems. Vero enables lenders to grow efficiently, reduce manual work, and enhance borrower experiences.

For more information, visit: www.vero-technologies.com

Contact: Jason Bartz, info@vero-technologies.com , 404-383-7048

SOURCE: Vero Finance Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/vero-achieves-soc-2-type-2-attestation-strengthening-trust-for-asset-1120552