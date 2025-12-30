Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy: Philadelphia Allergy Experts at Becker ENT & Allergy Discuss Proven Methods for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Board-certified providers share guidance on identifying allergy triggers and selecting treatments that align with each patient's symptoms and lifestyle.

As temperatures rise and trees, grasses, and weeds begin to pollinate, many residents across the Greater Philadelphia area find themselves asking the same questions: "How long is allergy season?" and "Why is the pollen count so high this year?" For millions of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies, spring and fall can be especially difficult. At Becker ENT & Allergy, a respected regional leader in comprehensive allergy care, board-certified specialists are helping patients navigate this challenging time with personalized, evidence-based treatment strategies.

Seasonal allergies , also called hay fever or allergic rhinitis, affect up to 30% of adults and 40% of children in the United States. These allergies occur when the body's immune system reacts to outdoor allergens-most commonly tree, grass, and weed pollen. The symptoms range from mild to severe and often include sneezing, nasal congestion, itchy eyes, throat irritation, fatigue, and sinus pressure. For some individuals, these symptoms can also trigger complications such as allergic asthma or allergic conjunctivitis.

Why Seasonal Allergies Are Getting Worse

Each year, seasonal allergy sufferers face longer allergy seasons and higher pollen counts due to environmental and climate-related changes. Rising temperatures and increased carbon dioxide levels contribute to a longer growing season for many plants, which means more time for pollen to circulate in the air. For many in Philadelphia, allergy season now spans from early spring through late fall, depending on the specific allergen. Understanding the local pollen count and what triggers your symptoms is the first step toward effective management.

Allergy specialists at Becker ENT & Allergy understand the importance of distinguishing between different types of pollen allergies:

Tree pollen typically peaks in the early spring (March to May).

Grass pollen is most prevalent from late spring through early summer (May to July).

Weed pollen, including ragweed, dominates the air in late summer and early fall (August to October).

The answer to "how long is allergy season?" therefore depends largely on your specific sensitivities and the time of year. Some patients experience symptoms for only a few weeks, while others suffer for months due to overlapping triggers.

Common Conditions Related to Seasonal Allergies

While seasonal allergies are often associated with sneezing and nasal congestion, they can also contribute to more complex health issues. The team at Becker ENT & Allergy frequently diagnoses and treats related conditions, including:

Pollen Allergy - A common form of seasonal allergy caused by tree, grass, or weed pollen. Reactions can vary from person to person.

Allergic Asthma - When allergens like pollen exacerbate asthma symptoms, causing wheezing, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Allergic Conjunctivitis - An inflammation of the eyes triggered by allergens, resulting in redness, tearing, and itchiness.

By identifying the root cause of symptoms and any coexisting conditions, specialists can develop a more comprehensive and effective treatment plan.

Proven Treatment Strategies at Becker ENT & Allergy

The team of allergy specialists at Becker ENT & Allergy takes a patient-centered approach to allergy care, tailoring treatment to the unique needs of each individual. Treatment options typically include a combination of the following:

Allergen Avoidance and Lifestyle Strategies

One of the most effective methods for managing seasonal allergies is reducing exposure to triggers. Becker ENT & Allergy provides patients with practical recommendations, such as:

Checking the daily pollen count and staying indoors when levels are high

Keeping windows closed and using HEPA filters in the home

Showering and changing clothes after spending time outside

Avoiding yard work or wearing a mask during peak allergy seasons

Simple environmental changes can significantly reduce the severity of symptoms and improve quality of life.

Medication Management

Over-the-counter antihistamines and decongestants may provide temporary relief, but for more persistent symptoms, prescription treatments may be required. Common options include:

Intranasal corticosteroids to reduce inflammation

Leukotriene receptor antagonists to control allergic reactions

Antihistamine eye drops for itchy, watery eyes

The allergists at Becker ENT & Allergy carefully assess which medications will be most effective based on a patient's medical history and response to prior treatments.

Immunotherapy (Allergy Shots or Drops)

For patients with moderate to severe allergies who do not respond adequately to medication alone, immunotherapy may be recommended. This long-term treatment, often referred to as allergy immunotherapy, works by gradually desensitizing the immune system to specific allergens through regular exposure via allergy shots or sublingual drops. It typically takes several months to see full effects, but many patients experience durable relief over time and reduced reliance on medications.

When to See an Allergy Specialist

If seasonal allergies are interfering with your daily activities, causing missed work or school days, or contributing to more serious conditions like asthma or sinus infections, it may be time to seek care from a board-certified allergist. The team at Becker ENT & Allergy has extensive experience diagnosing and managing a wide range of allergic conditions using state-of-the-art testing and individualized treatment plans.

Patients in Philadelphia can book an appointment at one of the practice's conveniently located offices to receive personalized care from a trusted team of professionals. Whether you've been struggling with allergies for years or are experiencing new symptoms for the first time, Becker ENT & Allergy offers compassionate, evidence-based solutions designed to bring lasting relief.

Supporting Patients Year-Round

Although seasonal allergies are most common in the spring and fall, many individuals also experience symptoms during the winter or summer months, particularly if they are sensitive to indoor allergens such as dust mites, mold, or animal-related allergens. Cats and dogs are common triggers, but smaller household pets such as hamsters, rabbits, and mice can also contribute to symptoms, often due to dander or the hay and bedding materials used in their care. Unlike seasonal allergies, these triggers are considered perennial and can cause symptoms throughout the year. Becker ENT & Allergy offers year-round support to help patients maintain symptom control, no matter the season.

The practice's team of expert providers includes board-certified ENT physicians, allergists, audiologists, and speech-language pathologists who collaborate to deliver comprehensive care. With a focus on patient education and preventive strategies, they empower individuals to take control of their health and feel their best every day of the year.

