Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Next-generation global BPO provider Hugo Inc. and Gold Mountain Communications, LLC (GMC), a leading U.S.-based live operator contact center, announced that Hugo has acquired Gold Mountain Communications.

The partnership combines two complementary organizations committed to high-quality service, exceptional talent, and long-term client success.

Founded in 2009 in Springfield, Missouri, GMC has earned a strong reputation for delivering sales and campaign support for national brands across retail, hospitality, DRTV, nonprofit, and subscription-driven industries.

Hugo, recognized as the fastest-growing BPO for customer-service outsourcing in 2025, brings deep expertise in customer support, AI operations, and back-office services across North America, Europe, and Africa.

Together, the companies will offer an expanded commercial presence, combining GMC's premium onshore delivery with Hugo's skilled remote workforce, advanced tooling, and multi-region capabilities.

The integration of Gold Mountain Communications into Hugo strengthens the combined team's ability to support clients end-to-end across sales, order management, customer service, retention, data operations, and back-office services.

The partnership is built on shared values:

People-first operations with strong coaching , training, and career pathways

, training, and career pathways A commitment to service excellence and client-centricity

and client-centricity Compliance-ready delivery models across regulated and high-volume environments

across regulated and high-volume environments Community impact and workforce mobility , including veteran- and minority-inclusive hiring

, including veteran- and minority-inclusive hiring Operational resilience, infrastructure strength, and decades of combined execution experience

Existing clients of both Hugo and GMC will continue to receive uninterrupted service, access to more delivery options, extended coverage hours, and stronger operational resources.

"This acquisition strengthens our U.S. presence and allows us to offer clients a comprehensive portfolio, combining Gold Mountain's proven contact center expertise with Hugo's specialized CX, AI operations, and global talent capabilities. Together, we're positioning ourselves as the partner of choice for companies that refuse to compromise on quality," said Orinola Gbadebo-Smith, CEO of Hugo Inc.

"After 16 years of building Gold Mountain on principles of integrity, respect, and commitment, I wouldn't partner with just anyone," said Hank Seevers, Co-founder of GMC. "Hugo shares our belief that quality matters, that people matter, and that clients deserve partners who go above and beyond."

Ian McGuire, GMC's Chief Operating Officer, added: "We're excited to combine our strong operational backbone with Hugo's technology-forward, global delivery model. This is a win for our employees, our clients, and our ability to scale with confidence."

What This Means for Clients

Broader inbound / outbound capabilities around sales, growth, retention, loyalty, and driving revenue.

/ around sales, growth, retention, loyalty, and driving revenue. Additional workforce for AI model tuning , back-office, and digital customer support

, back-office, and digital customer support Access to expanded delivery models (onshore + nearshore + Africa-based remote)

(onshore + nearshore + Africa-based remote) Improved scalability and 24/7 coverage options

Both organizations will work through an integration plan designed to maintain continuity while aligning systems, teams, and client programs.

To learn how Hugo × GMC can provide stronger onshore support for sales, CX, and data operations, visit Hugo Inc.

About Gold Mountain Communications, LLC

Gold Mountain Communications is a U.S.-based inbound and outbound customer contact center located in Springfield, Missouri. Founded in 2009 by Hank Seevers, the company has grown from 15 employees to a nationally recognized service agency delivering sales, customer service, DRTV support, catalog processing, market research, retention, campaign management, and outbound engagements. GMC operates with five core values: Integrity, Respect, Professionalism, Innovation, and Commitment, and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

About Hugo Inc.

Hugo Inc. is a next-generation BPO that builds and manages high-performing remote and hybrid teams for global brands in SaaS, fintech, digital marketplaces, hospitality, and AI/ML operations. With delivery hubs across Africa and the U.S., Hugo combines exceptional talent, advanced tooling, and a people-centered culture to deliver customer experience, data operations, fraud support, finance & accounting, and content operations at scale. Hugo was named the fastest-growing customer-service BPO company worldwide for the second consecutive year in 2025.

