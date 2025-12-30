Spokane, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Award-winning full-service visual agency Colormatics has announced a new holiday storytelling project created for Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU), featuring local artist Helmer Noel.

Helmer Noel performs "This Christmas" for Colormatics and STCU.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/279202_ede78e8ee4fb8bae_001full.jpg

Titled Helmer Noel performs "This Christmas", the video was produced by Colormatics and directed by Jackson Scallon. The piece features Spokane-based R&B artist Helmer Noel and focuses on real people rather than scripted seasonal messaging.

Originally from Texas, Noel relocated to Spokane after a cross-country road trip during the pandemic and has since become a regular presence at local festivals and community stages. He released his debut EP, City of Arrows, in 2023, followed by a second EP that included Yesterdays, which won him "Spokane's Got Talent" the following year.

The project was designed to reflect STCU's approach to community involvement through a real local voice rather than scripted seasonal messaging.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/279202_ede78e8ee4fb8bae_002full.jpg

Chris Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Colormatics, said the focus was on keeping the story grounded.

"STCU wanted a holiday story that reflected how they show up in the community year-round, not just during the season," Marcus said. "Featuring Helmer allowed us to keep the story honest, simple, and rooted in Spokane."

To support that approach, the project focused on a few clear priorities:

Featuring a local artist whose personal journey reflects the values of connection and community

Keeping the visual execution restrained , allowing the performance to lead rather than effects or overt branding

Letting people carry the message, instead of relying on seasonal slogans or campaign language

The video uses split-screen layouts and restrained visuals to keep attention on the performance, favoring simplicity over effects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/279202_ede78e8ee4fb8bae_003full.jpg

The video was featured by DesignRush for its standout approach to holiday storytelling and visual clarity.

To learn more about Colormatics' video storytelling work or discuss potential projects, visit Video Production Services by Colormatics.

About Colormatics:

Colormatics is a video-led creative agency that produces brand storytelling across commercial, social, and digital channels. The agency partners with brands and organizations to develop video work grounded in strategy, cultural relevance, and clear business objectives. Its projects span branded campaigns, documentary-style storytelling, and content designed to connect with specific communities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279202

Source: DesignRush