DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIST LN) Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2025 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7175 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2417378 CODE: GIST LN ISIN: LU1910939849 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910939849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LN LEI Code: 549300ODFD1H906T6128 Sequence No.: 413186 EQS News ID: 2252806 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2252806&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2025 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)