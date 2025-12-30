Vault Ventures Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii :
Vault Ventures PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii :
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Nicolas Baxter
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi :
24/12/2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
29/12/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.73
N/A
7.73
27,303,571
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
4.14
N/A
4.14
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
27,303,571
7.73
SUBTOTAL 8. A
27,303,571
7.73
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
x
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
UK
Date of completion
29/12/2025
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii :
Vault Ventures PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii :
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Cocreatd Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Nicosia, Cyprus
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi :
24/12/2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
29/12/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.43
N/A
7.43
26,232,842
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
3.98
N/A
3.98
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
26,232,842
7.43
SUBTOTAL 8. A
26,232,842
7.43
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Oliver Yonchev
7.43
N/A
7.43
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
UK
Date of completion
29/12/2025
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii :
Vault Ventures PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii :
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Brian Stockbridge
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi :
24/12/2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
29/12/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.82
|
1.61
6.43
22,784,946
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
5.50
0.28
5.79
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
17,034,946
4.82
SUBTOTAL 8. A
17,034,946
4.82
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
Warrants
08/12/2027
Anytime within 3 years from the issue date till 08/12/2027
750,000
0.21
Warrants
19/12/2028
Anytime within a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
5,000,000
1.40
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
5,750,000
1.61
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
x
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Brian Stockbridge directly holds 17,034,946 shares ,representing 4.82% of the issued share capital of Vault Ventures PLC (the "Company").
In addition, Brian Stockbridge is the ultimate controlling person of Dark Horse Family Office Limited, which holds 14,179,428 shares ,representing 4.02% of the issued share capital of the Company, and First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd, which holds 5,000,000 shares, representing 1.42% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Accordingly, Brian Stockbridge holds an aggregate interest of 36,214,374 shares, representing 10.26% of the Company's issued share capital, comprising 4.82% held directly and 5.44% held indirectly through his controlled entities.
Place of completion
UK
Date of completion
29/12/2025
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii :
Vault Ventures PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii :
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Dark Horse Family Office Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi :
24/12/2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
29/12/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.02
4.72
8.74
31,679,428
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
3.48
2.84
6.32
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
14,179,428
4.02
SUBTOTAL 8. A
14,179,428
4.02
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
Warrants
08/12/2027
Anytime within a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
7,500,000
2.08
Warrants
19/12/2028
Anytime within a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
10,000,000
2.75
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
17,500,000
4.83
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
x
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Brian Stockbridge
4.82
1.61
6.43
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
UK
Date of completion
29/12/2025
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii :
Vault Ventures PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii : Dilution from the new issue
x
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Derek Lew
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Vancouver, Canada
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi :
24/12/2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
29/12/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.61
N/A
3.61
12,758,960
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
4.83
N/A
4.83
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
12,758,960
3.61
SUBTOTAL 8. A
12,758,960
3.61
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
x
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Derek Lew directly holds 12,758,960 shares, representing 3.61% of the issued share capital of Vault Ventures PLC (the "Company").
In addition, Derek Lew is the ultimate controlling person of California Two Pizza Ventures Inc, which holds 14,179,429 shares, representing 4.02% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Accordingly, Derek Lew holds an aggregate interest of 26,938,389 shares, representing 7.63% of the Company's issued share capital, comprising 3.61% held directly and 4.02% held indirectly through his controlled entity.
Place of completion
UK
Date of completion
29/12/2025
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii :
Vault Ventures PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii :
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
California Two Pizza Ventures Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Vancouver, Canada
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi :
24/12/2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
29/12/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.02
3.48
7.49
26,679,429
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
4.42
2.84
7.26
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
14,179,429
4.02
SUBTOTAL 8. A
14,179,429
4.02
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
Warrants
08/12/2027
Anytime within 3 years from the issue date till 08/12/2027
7,500,000
2.08
Warrants
19/12/2028
Anytime within a period of 3 years from the date of issuance
5,000,000
1.40
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
12,500,000
3.48
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Derek Lew
3.61
N/A
3.61
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
UK
Date of completion
29/12/2025