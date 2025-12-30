UK-based GlobalData says Taiwan is on course to more than double its current solar capacity by the end of 2035.Taiwan is on track to reach 31.2 GW of solar by 2035, according to figures from UK consulting company GlobalData. The island is expected to add 1.1 GW of solar this year, taking cumulative capacity to 15.4 GW. GlobalData is then projecting annual growth additions between 1 GW and 2 GW over the analyzed period, helping Taiwan to surpass 20 GW of solar in 2029 and 30 GW in 2035. This growth trajectory would see solar extend its position as Taiwan's leading form of renewables. The island's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...