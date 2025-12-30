Auri, Inc.: Year End Shareholders Progress Report

Shareholders updates

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Auri Inc ("OTCID:AURI") End of the Year company updates for new year 2026.

Auri Inc, a cutting-edge driven incubating holding company releases current update report:

The company wished to thank all of its loyal shareholders, investors and stakeholders for their support and a great vote of confidence. We wish everyone a Happy and a very prosperous New Year!

"The company is poised to do great things as we consolidate and launch the initiatives we implemented in 2025. So, the outlook for AURI Inc., as a Holding company, and its several private and public wholly owned subsidiaries is very promising and our optimistic forecast is based on information and the new economic climate, especially favoring oil and gas investments. However, along with traditional revenue producing companies, we also introduced our own crypto currencies and NFT's. This new hybrid of traditional trading companies and new digital assets-based combination is giving our management encouragement and great optimistic forecast." Stated Edward Vakser/ CEO

Today, the company is happy to announce a signed deal with a consulting and marketing group focused on AURI upgrading to the next trading level, and featuring all subsidiaries; BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

"This group can literally take us from A to Z! From new acquisitions to full filings and documentation support. We are excited for the future here at Auri Inc." explained Edward Vkaser /CEO

The company is consolidating its assets to qualify for several new tier upgrades and a possible move into a SPAC corporation.

Recently, the company successfully upgraded some of its wholly owned subsidiaries and helped to move them to a higher tier.

BDGR is now OTCID, PBHG is pending a REG CF upgrade, and TSRR filed for REG CF as well. And we are moving all our CBD-related products to SUTI. These recent developments prompted several proposals offered to AURI for a full NASDAQ filing or SPAC merger.

"We always believed that AURI is slated to be trading on NASDAQ, however, if the pathway is through a SPAC merger, then, we would welcome that for our shareholders!" explained Edward Vkaser, CEO.

Recently, the company announced:

Auri, Inc is in the process of entering into L.O.I with several companies that complement Auri Inc and its subsidiaries' business plans and directions.

Adding additional inground assets with a roughly $50m Silica mining possible valuation both in the US and overseas.

Upon the completion of our Due Diligence, Auri, Inc will be offering its shareholders a "Cash Dividend" of $0.10 a share of 25% of the company's net revenue once the stock has reached $0.10 and maintains $0.10 or greater. Shareholders will receive a distribution every quarter via their brokerage firms once FINRA approves this corporate action, and SEC has accepted the "Cash Dividend" filings.

"The company will release the most recent reports on all inground assets for proper evaluations. We believe that the most recent economic battle cry: "Drill, baby, drill" will finally allow Auri Inc., to utilize its investments in oil and gas related products and services, bringing new life to a new and very motivated Oil and Gas industry!" Explain Edward Vakser, CEO.

Recently the company announced:

Auri Inc., and one of its subsidiary companies, are in the process of filing documents to the SEC in preparation of acquiring a Digital Asset Treasury Company "DATCO" is also known as a "DAT" Corporation. In addition to the DATCO, we will be adding a Digital Asset Management Platform known as a "DAM".

A digital asset treasury is the corporate practice of holding and managing cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and other digital assets as a core component of a company's financial strategy.

While most companies hold only cash and traditional short-term securities, a digital asset treasury company (often called a DAT or DATCO) deliberately and strategically accumulates and manages digital assets.

The company is updating its shareholders with recent developments. Management continues to focus on bringing revenue producing companies to complement the full AURI Inc investments portfolio.

"Several public companies involved with Crypto currencies and "in-ground" precious assets, minerals and cash flowing properties have made significant strides with negotiations with Auri Inc. We are Lazer focused to add these projects and acquisitions to our portfolio, as can be seen with our other public companies and investments." Stated Edward Vakser, CEO.

Recently Auri Inc entered an acquisition negotiation with a company that fits our mining and extraction plan for precious inground reserves.

"Drill baby drill! It is the latest battle cry in oil and gas industries. Auri has been developing technologies such as EVAP and other fracking and extraction supplementary equipment. We are committed to enhancing these services while keeping environmental clean. We are now entertaining offers to acquiring companies as well as Auri being acquired by a NASDAQ trading oil and gas company. Our recent negotiations with revenue producing companies are yielding great results as seen in our recent developments. We will announce these contracts as we are positioning these in all Auri Inc related wholly owned companies and subsidiaries!" explained Edward Vakser, CEO

The company announced several milestones that were recently completed.

"Our team is excited to create value for our shareholders. We have 3 more companies scheduled for a tier upgrade. Mergers and Acquisitions has been a staple of our developments concept, however, by adding digital assets and "in-ground" assets. However, acquiring revenue producing companies to the portfolio and our Crypto Currencies adds additional value to our companies." Explained Edward Vakser/CEO

Recently The company shared several new developments:

Auri is preparing a launch for the new Super Token. The new Super AG Token will be trading under symbol AUSI. 2 billion tokens have been created under the AUSI on the Polygon Network and will be listed on XT.com Exchange. XT.com has 148 million subscribers Under the "Gold" Package being considered by AURI. BDGR was recently upgraded to PINK. Several other subsidiaries' filing for OTCID

Over the past year the company has realigned its business activities and founding assets to focus its initiatives for the sole purpose of building consolidated revenue and issuing stock and cash dividends to its shareholders.

Within the past year, the company has forged new strategic alliances and business ventures that will provide tremendous asset value and revenues for the company and shareholder value in the near term

The company is advancing its assets and business activities with the use of innovative AI Optimization, Blockchain and Fintech technologies, with updates coming this week.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

Auri is founded and managed by highly skilled and seasoned executives and investors whose talents, experience and investment interests are based in live and recorded Entertainment and Media Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Fine Art, Merger and Acquisitions, IP Development and acquisitions, Oil and Gas and real-estate investments.

Recent Accomplishments:

Formed a strategic partnership that holds rights to gold reserves in Canada

The company launched its own Cryptocurrency, "AURI" token, www.auritoken.io.

Auri token will be backed by gold reserves AURI holds rights to in Canada

Forged partnership with European Partner, the government of Moldova.

Establishing a European Crypto Exchange for the processing of purchasing and the sale of crypto coins and NFT's. The Market Potential to reach over 750 million people for the introduction of AURI's tokens, processing, and exchange.

Established R/D division to build AI driven global online marketplace to sell entertainment, media, art, collectibles with the use of many forms of currencies and crypto currencies through the support of innovative technologies from its payment processing partners.

The company has ability to process credit cards, and exchange tokens in Europe utilizing its current relationship with the Company TSYS.

The formation of the Starfest meme coin for the merchandising of all products through the direct selling network, "Starfest" Assets, inventory and Merchandise backing the Starfest coin will include rare art, music, computer software, sports memorabilia, apparel, and countless collectibles.

Formed a strategic alliance with Melody Trust in forming a high-tech full-service audio, video, and staging production services and rental equipment company.

The company plans to acquire and produce High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency with a focus on becoming one of the largest Art Publishing and distribution companies in the world

About AURI, Inc.

AURI, Inc. (OTCID:AURI), is an emerging publicly traded company that is engaged in the development, acquisition and investments in gold and mining, fine art, media and entertainment content and crypto currencies through its diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions. AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings, revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

