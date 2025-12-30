Auri, Inc.: Shareholders Updates

Shareholders year end progress report

Black Dragon (BDGR) revenue producing acquisitions and management financial updates.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCID:BDGR) ("The Company")

Today the company and its new management wanted to wish everyone a Happy New Year!

Earlier today, our parent holding company AURI Inc., has posted updates for all its subsidiaries and special developments in oil and gas with BDGR.

"AURI Inc., the company is poised to do great things as we consolidate and launch the initiatives we implemented in 2025. So, the outlook for AURI Inc., as a Holding company, and its several private and public wholly owned subsidiaries is very promising and our optimistic forecast is based on information and the new economic climate, especially favoring oil and gas investments. However, along with traditional revenue producing companies, we also introduced our own crypto currencies and NFT's. This new hybrid of traditional trading companies and new digital assets-based combination is giving our management encouragement and great optimistic forecast." Stated Edward Vakser/ CEO

Today, the company is happy to announce a signed deal with a consulting and marketing group focused on AURI upgrading to the next trading level and featuring all subsidiaries; BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

"This group can literally take us from A to Z! From new acquisitions to full filings and documentation support. We are excited for the future here at Auri Inc." explained Edward Vkaser /CEO

The recent economic expansion and movement in oil and gas markets are perfect platforms for our already invested commodities such as Oil, Gas, silica and fracking sand, as well as water remediation treatments companies that we already own. The economy is also motivated by the latest political regimes and its follower's chant; "drill baby drill!". Also, the company is encouraged by many acquisitions offers that are being encouraged by several acquisitions the company accomplished in 2026.

Recently, the company made several disclosures and announcements.

Today the management is happy to announce a new strategic acquisition. The company's consultants and management structured an acquisition deal path that includes combining all the inground assets into BDGR. Recent acquisition of RJK Ranch Holdings is the spearhead of the deal flow.

"We have strategically structured our acquisitions to complement the full Oil and Gas Business markets with our fracking sand deposits and our trucking delivery services for the sand and our clients!" stated Bon Haldar/ CEO

The company will release the full Linquist & Co., LLC mining report this Friday. The company and management anticipate an optimistic analyst algorithm report on 50 million metric tons in assets at current $ 55.00 per metric ton prices.

Mr. Haldar has extensive experience in Oil and Gas industry and brings his vast experience to BDGR.

"I'm excited to bring my experience, company and knowledge to BDGR. We are introducing my logistics and trucking company, Triumph Energy Services LLC., a revenue producing company that will add and enhance the overall business portfolio of our company. Our CPA will update BDGR financials to reflect our seven-figure revenue model for BDGR. Our strategic value is to enhance all oil, gas, and inground reserves strategic opportunities for all our companies in the portfolio!" stated Bon Haldar, CEO.

"This is a very strategic move for the company, and other subsidiaries. These companies provide vertically integrated services for each group. Adding more revenue producing acquisitions for each company adds to the overall shareholders value." Explained Mr. Edward Vakser exiting CEO.

About BDGR:

https://www.blackdracos.io/

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. is a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies, or NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The Company is proud to possess exclusive ownership and distribution rights of the world's most exclusive art from the most famous artists dating back to the renaissance period and the platform to share ownership of individual arts via blockchain-based technology. The goal of the company is to share rare and exclusive art with more people to inspire humanity to greater achievement, by expanding ownership potential. Art's valued only if people can see it, possess it, own it.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

