Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Batterie-Revolution könnte 2026 alles schlagen - jetzt hinschauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.12.2025 14:38 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MMJ International Holdings: DEA Marijuana Year in Review 2025: President Trump Fixing DEA?

How Presidential Leadership Exposed a Marijuana Bureaucracy That Failed Patients, Science, and the Constitution.

The only question left is whether the DEA will finally follow the President's lead - or continue to be the last obstacle between patients and medicine.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 /

2025 will be remembered as the year the myth finally collapsed.

The myth that the Drug Enforcement Administration's marijuana regime was about public safety.
The myth that delay was prudence.
The myth that blocking science protected patients.

It took President Donald J. Trump's Executive Order on marijuana research and rescheduling to force the truth into the open.

And the truth is this:
For nearly a decade, the DEA obstructed legitimate pharmaceutical cannabis development-while patients waited and bad actors flourished.

At the center of this failure is MMJ International Holdings, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation and MMJ BioPharma Labs, all U.S. company's operating under one umbrella that treated cannabis not as a loophole, not as a political cause, but as what the law requires it to be:

A drug, developed under FDA standards.

President Trump's Executive Order: Patients First, Science First

In late 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order directing the Attorney General to expedite completion of marijuana rescheduling and remove barriers to legitimate medical research.

The Order did what the DEA refused to do for years:

  • Acknowledged that Schedule I status impeded medical research

  • Recognized that patients benefit from scientifically validated cannabis therapies

  • Directed DOJ to finish what HHS and DOJ already agreed on - rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III

  • Reaffirmed that FDA science, not bureaucracy, governs medicine

President Trump's position was clear and consistent with his 2024 campaign pledge:

"As President, we will continue to focus on research to unlock the medical uses of marijuana... and support common-sense laws."

For patients with Huntington's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and other neurological disorders, this was not politics-it was hope backed by law.

MMJ Did Everything the Federal Government Asked-And Was Punished for It

MMJ followed the hard path:

  • FDA Orphan Drug Designation (Huntington's Disease)

  • IND-authorized clinical programs

  • Pharmaceutical GMP manufacturing

  • Final dosage-form soft-gel capsules

  • DEA Schedule I research laboratory

  • Botanical drug standardization

  • NDA-level development work spanning seven years

MMJ submitted its DEA bulk manufacturing application in 2018.

What followed was not review - but paralysis.

No approval.
No denial.
Just delay, delay, delay.

Patients waited.
Capital burned.
Science stalled.

The Constitutional Reckoning: DOJ Pulls the Plug on DEA's ALJ System

In 2025, the Department of Justice - under Attorney General Pam Bondi - did what the DEA could not:

Told the truth.

DOJ formally announced it would no longer defend the constitutionality of the DEA's Administrative Law Judge system, conceding that:

  • Multiple layers of ALJ removal protection violate Article II

  • The system lacked proper executive accountability

  • Ongoing cases - including MMJ's - were legally compromised

This followed Supreme Court rulings in Axon v. FTC and Jarkesy v. SEC, which made clear that agencies cannot act as prosecutor, judge, and jury.

Bottom line:
No lawful evidentiary hearing ever occurred in MMJ's case.
The process used to block MMJ was unconstitutional from the start.

Anne Milgram's Legacy: Delay as Policy

Former DEA Administrator Anne Milgram leaves behind a record defined by contradiction:

  • Blocking FDA-compliant research

  • Allowing synthetic THC to explode nationwide

  • Empowering lawyers over scientists

  • Replacing regulation with inertia

Her tenure will be remembered not for enforcement - but for institutional decay.

Thomas Prevoznik: Authority Without Accountability

No individual better represents the DEA's internal dysfunction than Thomas Prevoznik.

For years, Prevoznik imposed extra-statutory requirements, including the infamous "bona fide supply agreement" rule - an impossible condition that no applicant could satisfy before approval.

This was not caution.
It was obstruction disguised as compliance.

Matthew Strait and the Revolving Door Problem

After helping create the regulatory maze inside DEA, Matthew Strait now appears in private industry advising companies on how to "navigate" the very system he helped break.

This revolving door is not reform-it is institutional self-preservation.

Aarathi Haig and the Ethics Breakdown

DEA attorney Aarathi Haig compounded the problem by misrepresenting facts in court, falsely claiming MMJ never filed NDA-level applications with the FDA - statements contradicted by the administrative record.

Combined with unresolved bar compliance issues in New Jersey, this conduct underscores a deeper problem:

At DEA, accountability was optional.

Terry Cole: The Moment of Truth

DEA Administrator Terrance "Terry" Cole now stands at a crossroads.

President Trump has issued clear direction.
The courts have spoken.
The Constitution has been enforced.

Yet:

  • Marijuana rescheduling remains unfinished

  • MMJ's application remains undecided

  • Patients remain in limbo

Silence is no longer neutrality.
It is a decision.

The Marijuana Scam Is Over

President Trump's Executive Order exposed what the DEA tried to hide:

  • Blocking science does not protect patients

  • Delay is not regulation

  • Compliance should not be punished

  • FDA - not agency lawyers - decides medicine

MMJ built a real drug.
The DEA built excuses.

Leadership vs. Bureaucracy

2025 made the contrast unmistakable:

  • President Trump chose patients, science, and law

  • The DEA chose delay, deflection, and dysfunction

The era of fake marijuana regulation is ending. Welcome in 2026!! Happy New Year!!

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:
Madison Hisey
MHisey@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dea-marijuana-year-in-review-2025-president-trump-fixing-dea-1122230

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.