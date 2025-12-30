New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Awaits Fed Minutes after latest Rate Cut

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 30th

Stocks are little changed Tuesday morning following back-to-back declines in the S&P 500. The year's rally briefly paused amid profit-taking and volatility in precious metals, though the index remains on track for double-digit gains in 2025.

Wall Street awaits the release of minutes from the Fed's latest meeting at 2 p.m. ET. The central bank cut rates for a third straight time in December and signaled one more cut in 2026. Odds are 84% the Fed holds rates steady at its January meeting.

Today marks the fourth day of the seven-session Santa Claus Rally, historically a bullish period. As of Monday's close, the S&P is slightly lower over the first three days, but reaction to the Fed minutes could shift momentum.

Opening Bell

Girl Rising and She's the First celebrate their merger, taking effect in 2026 under the Girl Rising Brand.

Closing Bell

Carnegie Investment Counsel celebrates their 50th anniversary

