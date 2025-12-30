Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Expands Its Network of U.S. Suppliers to Provide Access to Authentic Luxury Brands for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs

New partnerships provide verified supply of Gucci, Dior, Balenciaga, and other premier brands for Sellvia merchants.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Sellvia , a leading all-in-one ecommerce platform, today announced a major expansion of its verified brand portfolio with new partnerships establishing a direct U.S. supply chain for luxury goods. This builds on the company's successful history of providing authentic, brand-name products - from footwear (Nike, Adidas, New Balance, etc.) to apparel (Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, etc.) - and now extends its offering to premier luxury brands including Gucci, Dior, Balenciaga, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.

This move into the luxury segment marks a significant scaling of Sellvia's supplier ecosystem, giving its global community of entrepreneurs verified access to one of ecommerce's most profitable markets. By partnering directly with trusted U.S.-based suppliers, Sellvia ensures a reliable pipeline of genuine luxury products, providing merchants and their customers with complete confidence in a sector valued at over €362 billion.

"Launching our new luxury line is a strategic, massive expansion that underscores our commitment to being a comprehensive business partner for our merchants," said Ilya Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Sellvia. "We've built a trusted foundation with leading footwear and apparel brands. Now, we're providing a verified key to the high-value luxury market, empowering entrepreneurs to build more prestigious and profitable stores with complete peace of mind."

This expansion solidifies Sellvia's mission to offer a robust, turnkey business ecosystem. Entrepreneurs can now leverage a full spectrum of brand categories - from mainstream favorites to high-end luxury - to enhance their store's appeal, command higher margins, and tap into diverse, high-growth consumer markets, all supported by the platform's integrated tools for store management, marketing, and fulfillment.

For more information on how to become a Sellvia merchant and access the new collection of verified luxury brands, visit the official offer page .

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert marketing support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com .

