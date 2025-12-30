InHand Networks: Smart Building Environmental Monitoring With EC312-LoRaWAN Gateway

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / In smart building environments, facility operators require continuous and reliable monitoring of temperature, humidity, water leakage, and access status. However, traditional wired solutions often involve complex installation, high costs, and limited scalability.
By combining LoRaWAN wireless technology with the EC312-LoRaWAN industrial gateway, smart buildings can deploy a low-power, wide-coverage, and easy-to-install environmental monitoring solution without complex cabling.
Why LoRaWAN for Smart Buildings
LoRaWAN is well suited for smart building monitoring thanks to:
Wide-area coverage with a single gateway
Ultra-low power consumption for battery-powered sensors
Wireless deployment reducing installation effort
Independent operation from existing IT networks
Typical Use Cases
With the EC312-LoRaWAN gateway, smart buildings can support:
Temperature and humidity monitoring in offices, equipment rooms, and basements
Water leakage detection for HVAC and pipeline areas
Door status and unauthorized access monitoring
Real-time alerts for environmental anomalies
LoRaWAN sensors enable a distributed and low-maintenance sensing network across the building.
Solution Architecture (EC312)
A typical EC312-based architecture includes:
1. LoRaWAN Sensors
Distributed temperature, humidity, water leakage, and door sensors
Low-power wireless communication
2. EC312-LoRaWAN Industrial Gateway
Acts as the core LoRaWAN network node
Aggregates, processes, and securely forwards data
3. Backhaul Network and Platform
Data transmitted via Ethernet, Wi-Fi or cellular networks
Integration with cloud or building management platforms for visualization and alerts
Key Value of EC312-LoRaWAN
In smart building deployments, the EC312-LoRaWAN gateway delivers:
Built-in LNS, support for private LoRaWAN network deployment
Industrial-grade design for 24/7 reliable operation
Flexible backhaul options for different building networks
Supports InHand DSA, enabling zero-code integration with mainstream IoT platforms and application systems
A scalable foundation for future expansion and edge processing
The EC312 is more than a gateway - it is the connectivity and control core of smart building IoT systems.
Key Benefits
Reduced deployment and maintenance costs
Improved coverage and monitoring reliability
Less manual inspection effort
Enhanced building operational efficiency and safety
About InHand Networks
InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.
We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.
