30.12.2025 15:02 Uhr
InHand Networks: Smart Building Environmental Monitoring With EC312-LoRaWAN Gateway

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / In smart building environments, facility operators require continuous and reliable monitoring of temperature, humidity, water leakage, and access status. However, traditional wired solutions often involve complex installation, high costs, and limited scalability.

By combining LoRaWAN wireless technology with the EC312-LoRaWAN industrial gateway, smart buildings can deploy a low-power, wide-coverage, and easy-to-install environmental monitoring solution without complex cabling.

Why LoRaWAN for Smart Buildings

LoRaWAN is well suited for smart building monitoring thanks to:

  • Wide-area coverage with a single gateway

  • Ultra-low power consumption for battery-powered sensors

  • Wireless deployment reducing installation effort

  • Independent operation from existing IT networks

Typical Use Cases

With the EC312-LoRaWAN gateway, smart buildings can support:

  • Temperature and humidity monitoring in offices, equipment rooms, and basements

  • Water leakage detection for HVAC and pipeline areas

  • Door status and unauthorized access monitoring

  • Real-time alerts for environmental anomalies

LoRaWAN sensors enable a distributed and low-maintenance sensing network across the building.

Solution Architecture (EC312)

A typical EC312-based architecture includes:

1. LoRaWAN Sensors

  • Distributed temperature, humidity, water leakage, and door sensors

  • Low-power wireless communication

2. EC312-LoRaWAN Industrial Gateway

  • Acts as the core LoRaWAN network node

  • Aggregates, processes, and securely forwards data

3. Backhaul Network and Platform

  • Data transmitted via Ethernet, Wi-Fi or cellular networks

  • Integration with cloud or building management platforms for visualization and alerts

Key Value of EC312-LoRaWAN

In smart building deployments, the EC312-LoRaWAN gateway delivers:

  • Built-in LNS, support for private LoRaWAN network deployment

  • Industrial-grade design for 24/7 reliable operation

  • Flexible backhaul options for different building networks

  • Supports InHand DSA, enabling zero-code integration with mainstream IoT platforms and application systems

  • A scalable foundation for future expansion and edge processing

The EC312 is more than a gateway - it is the connectivity and control core of smart building IoT systems.

Key Benefits

  • Reduced deployment and maintenance costs

  • Improved coverage and monitoring reliability

  • Less manual inspection effort

  • Enhanced building operational efficiency and safety

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

Learn more: https://www.inhand.com/en/products/lorawan-edge-gateway/

Media Contact
Eleanor Chen
Marketing & Communications
eleanor.chen@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks



Related Documents:
  • EC312 LoRaWAN Gateway_Prdt Spec_V1.1


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/smart-building-environmental-monitoring-with-ec312-lorawan-gatewa-1122209

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
