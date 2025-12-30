New to The Street Signs TREX Acquisition Corp. to a 12-Part Media Series

Filming, production, and TV commercials to begin immediately

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / New to The Street, the long-running financial media platform known for in-depth executive storytelling and national business television distribution, today announced it has signed TREX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TRXA) to a comprehensive 12-part media series.

The series will feature long-form executive interviews, earned media distribution, national television commercials, and iconic outdoor billboard placements, providing TREX Acquisition Corp. with sustained, high-frequency exposure across broadcast, digital, social, and out-of-home media channels. Filming, production, and TV commercial development will begin immediately, with initial segments scheduled for near-term broadcast.

Each episode is designed to give TREX Acquisition Corp.'s leadership the time and credibility necessary to clearly articulate its strategy, growth initiatives, and market positioning to a broad investor and business audience. All content will be produced by New to The Street's in-house team and amplified across its national television broadcasts, digital platforms, and outdoor media network to ensure continuity and reach throughout the duration of the series.

"New to The Street was built to give management teams real time, real credibility, and real distribution to explain who they are and where they're going," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of New to The Street. "This 12-part series with TREX Acquisition Corp. reflects our commitment to long-form storytelling at scale-combining national television, earned media, digital reach, and iconic outdoor visibility. It's not about a single appearance; it's about building sustained awareness and trust over time."

The engagement underscores New to The Street's continued momentum in securing multi-part media partnerships with public companies seeking predictable exposure, brand-safe distribution, and measurable audience reach across premium business media platforms.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a 16-year-established financial media platform with a 58-person in-house production and editorial team, currently producing Show #712. The company films and broadcasts weekly on the largest business television networks in the United States, including FOX Business and Bloomberg Television, as sponsored programming.

The platform specializes in long-form executive interviews that allow companies to clearly explain their business models, milestones, and vision. These broadcasts are supported by earned media placements, national TV commercials, iconic outdoor billboards, and continuous digital and social amplification.

New to The Street also operates the largest digital YouTube subscriber base in global financial media, distributing content worldwide through its flagship channel: www.youtube.com/@NewtotheStreetTV

In Q1 2026, New to The Street will expand its international footprint with additional weekly broadcasts across the MENA region and Latin America, further strengthening its position as a global financial media leader delivering scale, credibility, and continuity for public and private companies.

