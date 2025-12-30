Scientists have simulated a residential building based on a real double-story house in the United Kingdom, combining rooftop agrivoltaics with onsite hydrogen production. Electricity generated by the solar system is used to produce hydrogen, which is then supplied to a hydrogen vehicle and insulated gasochromic smart windows.A research group at the University of Exeter investigated a modular, agrivoltaics-powered hydrogen production concept for households. Rooftop agrivoltaics power an electrolyzer that produces hydrogen for hydrogen vehicles and for insulated gasochromic smart windows. The windows ...

