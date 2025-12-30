Projects Will Support United States Forces in Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg

Conti Federal Services, a leading federal construction and design-build firm specializing in military construction and critical infrastructure for the U.S. federal government, has been named an awardee on a $495 million Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Europe District for projects in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg (DE/BENELUX).

Task Orders under this MATOC encompass Design-Build (DB) and Design-Bid-Build (DBB) construction services to support U.S. military installations and defense operations in various European locations. This five-year contract provides rapid response capability for maintenance, major repairs, and new construction projects, including vertical and horizontal construction such as paving, shore protection, building renovations, and new facility development.

"This award reflects Conti's continuing commitment to our partnership with USACE to support mission-critical infrastructure for U.S. and allied forces in Europe," said Robert Williamson, Regional Business Development Director Europe at Conti Federal Services. "Our team is honored to deliver projects that enhance operational readiness and resilience across the region."

Under this MATOC, Conti Federal will leverage its extensive experience in OCONUS military construction and critical infrastructure to ensure timely, high-quality delivery. The contract includes a shared capacity of $495 million among all awardees, with individual task orders ranging from $500,000 to $30 million.

Conti Federal is constructing multiple complex projects for the U.S. federal government across Europe, including projects in Germany such as the Special Operations Forces Barracks Renovation, Secure Site Annexes in Baumholder and a building repair and renovation in Mainz-Kastel. Conti Federal has also recently completed an infrastructure project in Brussels, Belgium.

For more information about Conti Federal's capabilities and global operations, visit https://www.contifederal.com.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and design-build company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.

