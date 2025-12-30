Antea Group: 10 Sustainability-Focused Movies, Shows, and Documentaries Worth Binging in 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / We've put together a list of sustainability-focused movies, shows, and documentaries that dive deep into environmental challenges and the innovative solutions shaping a greener future. These titles might just inspire new ways to think about how we can make a positive impact on the planet. Whether you're in the mood to learn, reflect, or simply enjoy compelling storytelling, this list has you covered.

10 Shows and Movies About Sustainability You Can Stream Now

From circular farming and ocean warming to food waste and climate change, these enlightening productions highlight critical topics in the sustainability movement. All are available on popular streaming platforms.

"Ocean with David Attenborough" (2025)

Streaming on: Hulu, Disney+

Iconic biologist David Attenborough takes viewers through both the wonders of the world's oceans and the serious challenges they face today. While we live in the greatest age of ocean discovery, these ecosystems also face mounting threats. Covering topics from undersea habitat and biodiversity to climate change, the documentary showcases never-before-seen footage with a message that is urgent but ultimately hopeful. The series also explores the role oceans play in regulating the planet's climate and highlights innovative conservation efforts.

"Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy" (2024)

Streaming on: Netflix

Through interviews and investigative reporting, "Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy" explores the drive for ever-increasing profits and the downstream effects on the environment and consumers' financial wellbeing. The film urges viewers to reflect on what happens when discarded purchases make their way to landfills, and what factors are really driving our consumption habits.

"The Americas" (2025)

Streaming on: Apple TV, NBC, Peacock

This 10-part nature series highlights the diverse ecosystems in North and South America. Narrated by Tom Hanks and five years in the making, "The Americas" is the first documentary series to focus specifically - and holistically - on this region. Viewers travel from rainforests to ice caps and learn about the creatures that call these areas home. The series also explores how these ecosystems are interconnected and affected by human activity. It emphasizes the role these regions play in global biodiversity and climate regulation, while showcasing conservation efforts aimed at protecting endangered species and restoring critical habitats.

"Pangolin: Kulu's Journey" (2025)

Streaming on: Netflix

Following the story of Kulu, a baby pangolin rescued from poachers, this film brings viewers into the complex world of wildlife rescue and release. It also shines a light on the endangered pangolin, and the reasons why it is the world's most trafficked animal. Kulu's story weaves together narratives about the impact of illegal wildlife trade on global biodiversity, the role rehabilitation centers play in species survival, and the ecological importance of pangolins.

"An Optimist's Guide to the Planet" (2025)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime, YouTube

In its second season, "An Optimist's Guide to the Planet" features actor and UN climate ambassador Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's search for sustainability advocates across the globe. The series showcases creative solutions built by communities and individuals in an attempt to foster a more sustainable future. The episodes explore the intersection of technology and sustainability as well as the role of wide-scale collaboration in addressing climate change.

"The Future of Nature" (2025)

Streaming on: PBS

Narrated by Uma Thurman, this four-part series focuses on the role carbon will play in the future of oceans, grasslands, forests, and humans. "The Future of Nature" brings together perspectives from ecologists, economists, climatologists and Indigenous leaders about the importance ecological stabilization and carbon mitigation. By combining scientific research with real-world examples, the documentary emphasizes the interconnectedness of natural systems.

"Earth Focus" (2025)

Streaming on: PBS

The relationships between Southern California's wildlands and urban infrastructure are in the spotlight of season six of "Earth Focus." Each episode explores the present and past of a range of themes, with solutions to protect natural resources. The series examines how rapid urban development affects fragile ecosystems, touching on topics like water scarcity, wildfire risk, and habitat loss. This documentary offers a deeper understanding of how human and natural systems can coexist.

"Feeding Tomorrow" (2024)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Tubi

This documentary showcases the roles of leaders in agriculture, healthcare, and education as they build sustainable food systems in their communities. The documentary explores how these sectors work together to address food insecurity, improve public health, and reduce environmental impact. Through real-world examples, "Feeding Tomorrow" demonstrates that creating resilient food systems requires collaboration and a continued commitment to equity and sustainability.

"Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan" (2025)

Streaming on: PBS

Journalist Gulnaz Khan explores the impact of climate change through lessons from indigenous and spiritual leaders across the globe. The series shares a fresh perspective of ancient wisdom as it applies to the effects and future of the climate. It contrasts traditional and contemporary approaches, showing how cultural values and spiritual connections to the land can inspire climate resilience.

"Famous Last Words: Dr. Jane Goodall" (2025)

Streaming on: Netflix

This interview with esteemed conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall centers around a powerful message to not lose hope for the future. Goodall reflects on how her lifetime of work advocating for wildlife protection and environmental stewardship brought her to a place of hope, in spite of the challenges we face today. Released after Goodall's death, the documentary serves as both a tribute and a call to continue the fight for a sustainable planet.

Watch and Learn

Each of these films and series offers an informative and entertaining look at our environment and the many different elements of a sustainable vision for the future. For professionals in environmental fields, as well as people who have a passion for nature, ecology and sustainability, they provide inspiration and resources to take action for our planet.

