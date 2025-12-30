Greenwich, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Tuttle Capital Management, a leading provider of thematic and alternatives ETFs, today announced the launch of the Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF (CBOE: MAGO), now trading on the CBOE.

MAGO is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide current income and exposure to the equity performance of the "Magnificent 7" - Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla - using an options1-based strategy designed to harvest option premium while maintaining equity-like exposure to these market-defining companies.

The fund combines direct exposure to the Magnificent 7 with a systematic put-spread2 program implemented with listed options and FLEX Options3 to potentially generate income. The goal is to give investors a way to seek an options-enhanced, rules-driven income stream tied to some of the most influential stocks in global markets.

Turning the Magnificent 7 Into an Income Strategy

The Magnificent 7 - Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla - have become core drivers of index performance, innovation, and investor attention. They also tend to exhibit significant volatility, which creates opportunities in the options market.

The Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF is built on a straightforward idea: use a disciplined options structure to seek to convert that volatility into a stream of option premium, while maintaining targeted economic exposure to the underlying stocks.

Rather than simply owning the Magnificent 7 outright, MAGO seeks to:

Provide economic exposure approximating the price return (before fees and expenses) of the Magnificent 7 basket,

Systematically write put spreads on those names to generate additional income.

"In today's market, everyone talks about the Magnificent 7, but most investors only have two choices: own them outright or ignore them," said Matthew Tuttle, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Capital Management. "With MAGO, we're trying to give income-focused investors another option - a rules-based strategy that seeks to turn the volatility of these names into a potential income stream, while still keeping full exposure to their price moves."

A Unique Approach to Magnificent 7 Income

MAGO's strategy uses several key building blocks:

Magnificent 7 Core Exposure

The fund seeks economic exposure approximating 100% of the price return of the Magnificent 7 (before fees and expenses), primarily through direct investments in their stocks and/or through listed options and FLEX Options on those names, as outlined in the prospectus.

Systematic Put-Spread Strategy

MAGO implements a systematic put-spread program on the Magnificent 7, typically selling put options 4 and buying further out-of-the-money puts on the same names. This structure is intended to generate option premium, define downside exposure to the option positions, and support the fund's income objectives.

MAGO implements a on the Magnificent 7, typically selling put options and buying further out-of-the-money puts on the same names. This structure is intended to generate option premium, define downside exposure to the option positions, and support the fund's income objectives. Regular Rebalancing and Roll Discipline

The fund intends to implement and roll its put spreads on a regular schedule, re-establishing positions as prior spreads expire or are closed. This rules-based process is designed to keep the strategy aligned with current market conditions and the fund's income targets, subject to the risks described in the prospectus.

The fund intends to implement and roll its put spreads on a , re-establishing positions as prior spreads expire or are closed. This rules-based process is designed to keep the strategy aligned with current market conditions and the fund's income targets, subject to the risks described in the prospectus. Focused but Non-Diversified Exposure

MAGO is non-diversified, meaning it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the Magnificent 7 than a diversified fund. This concentration can increase volatility and risk, but is central to the fund's objective of tying income generation to these specific, high-impact stocks.

About the Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF (MAGO)

The Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF (MAGO) is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide current income and exposure to the price returns of the common stock of the companies collectively referred to as the "Magnificent 7," MAGO may invest directly in the Magnificent 7 stocks and/or obtain exposure through listed options and FLEX Options on those names. It then implements a systematic put-spread strategy intended to generate option premium and support income generation.

MAGO is advised by Tuttle Capital Management, LLC. Investors should carefully review the fund's prospectus for full details on the investment objective, strategy, fees, and risks, including risks related to equity securities, options, concentration in the Magnificent 7, derivatives, liquidity, and market volatility.



Glossary

1) Options are financial derivatives that grant the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. They are commonly utilized by investors to hedge against market risk or to speculate on the future price direction of a security.

2) A Put Spread is an options strategy that involves simultaneously buying and selling put options on the same underlying asset with different strike prices but the same expiration date. This structure is used to limit both the upfront cost (or generate a credit) and the maximum risk, capping potential gains and losses within a specific price range.

3) FLEX Options are customizable options contracts that allow investors to specify key terms-such as strike price, expiration date, and exercise style-while retaining the benefits of an exchange-traded product. By combining the bespoke nature of the over-the-counter (OTC) market with the transparency and centralized clearing of Cboe, these options reduce counterparty risk and provide greater capital efficiency.

4) Put Options are financial contracts that give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to sell a specified amount of an underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. Investors typically use puts to profit from a decline in the asset's price or to protect an existing long position against potential losses.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is known for building unconventional, research-driven ETFs that seek to give investors access to themes, strategies, and trade structures often overlooked by traditional asset managers. The firm focuses on transparent, rules-based approaches that aim to respond to how markets actually behave, rather than how textbooks say they should.

For more information on MAGO, including the prospectus and risk disclosures, please visit incomeblastetfs.com.

Important Risk Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund's investments in equity securities are subject to the risk that the value of the underlying stocks may decline. Because MAGO is non-diversified and focuses on a small number of large-cap technology and growth-oriented companies, it may be more volatile than a diversified fund and more sensitive to sector- and issuer-specific developments.

The Fund's use of options, including put spreads and FLEX Options, involves additional risks, such as the possibility that options may expire worthless, the impact of changes in implied volatility, and the potential for increased losses due to leverage embedded in options positions. The Fund's strategy also limits potential gains relative to direct ownership of the Magnificent 7 stocks. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or that its options strategy will be successful.

Shares of the Fund are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the fund, please call (833) 759-6110 or visit the Fund's website.



