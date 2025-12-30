The "Poland Defense Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Poland Defense Market Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2025-2030 report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

Poland's defense posture has taken a historic turn since the beginning of Russia's war in Ukraine in February 2022. In view of a large conventional land war on its borders, the Polish Army, Navy and Air Force are undergoing an extensive modernization program at both pace and scale a process that began slowly in 2011 to shed Soviet-era equipment but accelerated after the invasion. There are ongoing acquisitions of platform based missile defense systems, multiple rocket launch systems, infantry fighting vehicles, multirole aircraft, frigates, attack helicopters, main battle tanks, transport utility helicopters, armored personnel carriers, self-propelled artillery systems, and more in the forecast period of 2026-2030, when spending is predicted to total $301.6 billion. This compares with historical (2021-25) spending totalling $138.1 billion. The biggest single year-on-year increase came from 2024-2025, where spending increased by $12.3 billion.

Lessons learnt about artillery, attrition, unmanned technologies, and missile defense in Russia's war will influence Polish military capability priorities, with Poland seeking high-end equipment to deter the primary security threat from Russia. The Suwalki corridor region in Northeast Poland is a strategically significant area for the entire NATO alliance. Poland remains a committed NATO member and maintains strong bilateral relations with the US, who remains Poland's largest provider of equipment. Even so, US hegemony is being challenged by Korean firms Hanwha, Korea Aerospace Industries, and Hyundai Rotem. These AFV, training light attack aircraft, and artillery suppliers that are part of an ambitious technology transfer agreement that will expand Polish domestic industry. Whilst most major procurement choices are likely finalized, some opportunities remain and the supply chain footprints in Poland will grow substantially.

Modernization of equipment and contribution to NATO are key factors driving defense expenditure

Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of Borsuk, F-35A, HOMAR-A (HIMARS), Swordfish Frigate, K2 Black Panther, AH-64£ Apache, Orka Submarine, KRAB 155m

This report offers a detailed analysis of Poland's defense market, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. It also offers insights into the strategy, security environment and defense market dynamics of the country. Various sections covered in the report are as follows:

Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2024. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

