30.12.2025
Dubai Customs: World Customs Organization praises 'e-commerce platform' in trilingual report

Dubai: Global platform for digital commerce and new economy

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new milestone reflecting Dubai's global leadership in customs innovation, Dubai Customs' innovative cross-border e-commerce platform has received widespread praise from the World Customs Organization (WCO), in a special trilingual report on it (French, English, and Spanish). The report confirms that Dubai Customs serves as a global model for digital transformation. This success story proves that customs services innovation and border control are attainable through effective policies, strong partnerships, and advanced technology.

Dubai Customs Building

This interest highlights the UAE's thriving e-commerce sector, creating thousands of jobs and advancing our leadership's vision for growth. The volume of goods transported by sea and air in the Emirate of Dubai has also recorded remarkable growth, achieving Dubai's D33 vision of becoming a global hub for economic expansion driven by logistics and digital commerce.

Reflecting strong market growth, UAE e-commerce reached AED 32.3 billion ($8.8 billion) in 2024 and is forecast at AED 50.6 billion ($13.8 billion) by 2029. Supporting this, Dubai Customs targets converting 20-30% of low-value e-commerce shipments to its platform. Through cooperation with multinational express couriers and SMEs, Dubai Customs ensures that all parties benefit from advanced trade facilitation. The platform's scope extends regionally, supporting e-commerce routes across the GCC. These goals support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) , which aims to double the economy within a decade , rank Dubai among the top three economic cities , and position it as a top five global logistics hub.

Commenting on this global achievement, Juma Al Ghaith, Advisor to the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Customs, emphasized that the World Customs Organization's praise reflects the depth of the transformation led by Dubai Customs in the world of trade and e-commerce, and embodies the vision of the wise leadership in making Dubai the city of the future and a global hub for the new economy.

Atiq Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Customs Development at Dubai Customs, said: "Dubai Customs' e-commerce platform is a qualitative leap and a new benchmark in facilitating cross-border trade by strengthening the link between government entities and shipping companies, enabling companies to comply with customs requirements quickly and easily, and aligning the logistics system with e-commerce traffic."

He added: "According to a report by the WCO, the platform globally demonstrates how technology effectively facilitates trade."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852898/Dubai_Customs_Building.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852899/Dubai_Customs_Logo.jpg

Dubai Customs Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-customs-organization-praises-e-commerce-platform-in-trilingual-report-302650712.html

